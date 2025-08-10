Terror Squad's Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets New Release Date

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” is arriving with a fresh take on a timeless silhouette. The Air Force 1 has been a streetwear staple since its 1982 debut. It broke ground as the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air cushioning.

While it began on the hardwood, it quickly found a second life in hip hop, fashion, and everyday wear. Terror Squad’s connection to the Air Force 1 runs deep. Fat Joe, the Bronx rap icon and leader of the crew, has been a loud and proud advocate for the model since the early 2000s.

He famously showcased exclusive pairs long before sneaker culture hit the mainstream. It helped cement the AF1’s place in hip hop history. These collaborations have always been rare and highly coveted, blending New York street style with a bit of personal flair.

The latest “University Red” build stays true to the AF1’s clean lines but injects bold, eye-catching color blocking. It’s more than just a sneaker drop, it’s a nod to the shared history of music, style, and sneaker culture.

The pair carries crisp white leather underlays with vibrant red overlays, complemented by signature Terror Squad branding on the heels. It’s a simple yet powerful design that embodies both heritage and personality.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red”

This Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” features a smooth white leather base with premium red leather overlays. The Swoosh matches the bold red tone. Also crisp white midsoles are accented by red “AIR” lettering.

Embroidered “TS” logos adorn the lateral heel, with “JC” and a smiley face stitched onto the rear panels. Further a red outsole grounds the look, paired with matching red laces and a padded red tongue with classic Nike Air Force 1 branding.

The materials feel durable and soft to the touch, keeping the overall silhouette clean and true to the AF1’s iconic build.