Zion Williamson made his way back to the floor on Wednesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 130-108. Zion put up 25 points in the game and it was yet another example of how Zion is a beast when he actually gets to play. It was also a demonstration of how the Pelicans will be dangerous this year.

Many were excited about Zion’s return to the court, including none other than Fat Joe. While Joe might be a New York native, he was quite welcoming of Zion in the Big Apple. In fact, he even hit Zion with an incredible gift that Williamson will remember for the rest of his life.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the clip below, via TMZ, Zion can be seen on FaceTime with Fat Joe. Throughout this process, Zion is opening up a case with his brand-new Terror Squad chain. According to TMZ, the chain was made by Avi Davidov of Pristine Jewelers.

The piece itself is quite lavish as it has gold and diamonds throughout. The gift was a spur-of-the-moment thing, and you can tell Zion was happy to have it.

If Zion continues on his current trajectory, who knows what other kinds of gifts he will end up with?

