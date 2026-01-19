Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Gets Realtree Camo Treatment

The Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" is the latest model to get the Realtree camouflage treatment. This extends the camo style beyond performance gear into lifestyle territory.

WWD reports that the Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Realtree Camo is releasing sometime in the summer of 2026.

The shoe takes a stealthy monochromatic approach with blacks and dark tones. Different suede textures create depth instead of relying on color gradients. Smooth and hairy suedes alternate across the upper panels. Black mesh covers the toe box and side panels throughout.

The Realtree pattern shows up on the heel stripe and interior lining. It's also applied to the insoles using rugged canvas material. The placement is subtle but effective for fans of the outdoor aesthetic.

That oversized "Big Bubble" Air unit remains the visual centerpiece. The midsole is completely blacked out to keep the tonal vibe consistent. Dark green accents appear on the outsole for a hint of color.

This pairs well with Nike's broader Realtree running pack dropping later this February. The Air Max 95 version should arrive around the same time.

Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Realtree Camo Details

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" in Realtree Camo keeps things dark with mostly black and deep green tones across the upper. Different suede textures create that classic 95 gradient look without using bright colors, mixing smooth and hairy materials throughout.

Black mesh makes up the toe box and side panels, while the Realtree camouflage pattern appears on the heel stripe and shows up inside the shoe on the lining. The tongue features reflective Nike branding that catches light nicely against the dark backdrop.

Further on the bottom sits that signature oversized Air Max bubble in a smoky translucent finish, with a blacked-out midsole and dark green rubber outsole completing the stealthy outdoor look.

Nike Air Max 95 Realtree Retail Price

Outdoor-inspired sneakers continue gaining traction in the sneaker market. The blacked-out Realtree execution proves Nike can blend rugged looks with classic silhouettes seamlessly.

Also, the retail price of the Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike