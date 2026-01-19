Ranking The Best Mars Blackmon Air Jordan Commercials

The Mars Blackmon and Michael Jordan commercials represent one of the most iconic partnerships in advertising history, forever changing how athletes market their signature products. Filmmaker Spike Lee's fast-talking, sneaker-obsessed character became the perfect hype man for MJ's otherworldly talents on the court.

These Nike ads ran from 1988 through the early 2000s, creating catchphrases that entered the cultural lexicon and moments that still get referenced decades later. The chemistry between Lee's energy and Jordan's cool demeanor made every commercial feel authentic rather than scripted.

From the original that launched the partnership to the emotional farewell that closed it, these five commercials showcase why Mars and MJ became advertising legends. Here's our ranking of the top five Mars Blackmon commercials:

5. "Retirement"

Coming in at number five is the "Retirement" commercial that serves as a touching farewell between Mars and MJ. Mars calls Michael Jordan on the phone to confirm if the retirement rumors are actually true this time.

The desperation in Mars's voice as he grills Jordan with rapid-fire questions perfectly captures fan emotions during Jordan's final exit. "Is this really it? You going to retire? Wanna quit? Is it true?" Mars asks with increasing panic in his delivery.

He even makes Jordan swear by saying, "Cross your heart, hope to die, stick a needle in your eye?" to which MJ calmly replies "Yes, Mars." The callback humor comes when Mars asks what Jordan will do next, mentioning golf then quickly adding "no baseball though?" referencing MJ's mid-90s hiatus.

This 2003 spot marked the first time Spike Lee reprised Mars Blackmon in years, bringing the relationship full circle. The commercial promoted the Air Jordan 18, the final signature shoe Jordan wore during his playing career.

It ends with the heartfelt tagline "Goodbye and thanks, Michael" as the screen fades to black. This spot successfully transitioned the Jordan Brand from active player to legacy brand.

4. "Bad Dream"

The "Bad Dream" commercial lands at number four with its brilliant meta-commentary on Jordan's baseball retirement. Mars wakes up in a panic after experiencing what he calls a nightmare. In his dream, Michael Jordan had actually retired from basketball to play baseball for the Birmingham Barons.

The horror on Mars's face as he recounts the surreal details is genuinely hilarious and relatable to fans. He describes Jordan struggling with "vicious Double-A curveballs" and his own room being filled with Barons gear instead of Bulls memorabilia.

What makes this commercial genius is how it addresses the elephant in the room during Jordan's real 18-month hiatus. Nike cleverly framed MJ's baseball career as a bad dream for his biggest fan, acknowledging how weird the situation was.

The spot promoted the Air Jordan 10 while Jordan was actually away from basketball, which added another layer of surrealism. This aired right before Jordan's legendary "I'm Back" fax in March 1995, making it perfectly timed.

3. "It's Easy to Cover Mars Blackmon"

Taking 3rd is "It's Easy to Cover Mars Blackmon," which features one of the most memorable exchanges in the series. Mars repeatedly chants "Nobody, nobody, nobody can guard Michael Jordan" with increasing intensity and enthusiasm throughout the spot.

His repetition perfectly captures the devotion Mars has for MJ's untouchable skills on the court. Just when you think Mars might never stop, Jordan calmly places his hand over Mars's mouth to silence him. MJ's deadpan delivery of "But it's easy to cover Mars Blackmon" is the perfect comedic payoff to Mars's hype-man routine.

The contrast between Mars's energy and Jordan's cool and collected response makes the joke land even harder. This commercial brilliantly establishes the power dynamic between the two characters, with Jordan always having the last word.

Mars's willingness to talk himself into the punchline shows why these commercials worked so well together for years. The simplicity of the setup and execution proves you don't need elaborate concepts when the chemistry is this good.

2. "Hang Time"

The 2nd place goes to "Hang Time," which is actually the very first Mars Blackmon and Michael Jordan commercial that started it all. This February 1988 ad introduced the Air Jordan 3 and established the comedic formula that would define the partnership for years.

Mars hangs from the basketball rim, bragging about his own "serious hang time" and athletic abilities with his usual confidence. He claims he's "way above the rim," showing off what he thinks are his incredible skills on display.

The camera then zooms out to reveal the perfect punchline: Michael Jordan is simply holding Mars up by his waist the entire time. After Mars repeatedly credits his abilities to the shoes, yelling "Air Jordan, Air Jordan, Air Jordan," MJ casually walks away to go play.

This leaves Mars literally hanging from the rim by himself, desperately yelling, "Mike, why you wanna do that to me? Why you leave me hanging?" The visual gag is simple but absolutely perfect, capturing their entire dynamic in one moment.

1. "It's Gotta Be the Shoes"

Taking the top spot is the original and still the best: "It's Gotta Be the Shoes." This is the commercial that started it all and created an iconic catchphrase that still gets referenced today.

Mars's desperate insistence that Jordan's abilities must come from his sneakers is the perfect encapsulation of the character. The back-and-forth between Mars and MJ feels genuine, with Jordan's exasperation at Mars's logic coming through perfectly.

This commercial works because it acknowledges what everyone secretly wondered while making fun of that magical thinking simultaneously. The phrase "It's gotta be the shoes" entered the cultural lexicon and stayed there for decades after.

Spike Lee's delivery of the line with increasing desperation as Jordan denies it is comedic gold every time. The simplicity of the concept is what makes it so effective compared to more elaborate commercials later.