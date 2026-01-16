French Montana Presses Fat Joe Over Money Owed For "All The Way Up"

Things got a little spicy on the Joe & Jada Podcast when French Montana decided it was time to clear the air, and the checkbook. French and Max B have been making the rounds promoting their new collaborative project Coke Wave 3.5. And one of their recent stops landed them face-to-face with Fat Joe and Jadakiss on the popular podcast. What started as a lighthearted conversation quickly turned into an unexpected business debate when French brought up a long-running issue tied to their massive 2016 hit, “All The Way Up.”

According to French, he never received what he believes he was owed in publishing from the record. A claim that immediately caught Fat Joe off guard. The two went back and forth on air, trying to remember exactly how the percentages were split when the song was released. French insisted the number was much lower than it should’ve been, while Joe pushed back, suggesting that French did receive a cut — just not the amount French remembers.

The exchange stayed playful but definitely had some edge to it, with both sides joking while still standing their ground. "I had zero publishing on that song," French Montana laughed. "I said 'yo crack I know you not running business like that. Told my lawyer I said 'my brother got me I don't have to worry about it."

Joe said he gave him 10 percent, French responded with a laugh, "No it was 5."

French Montana Goes Back And Forth With Fat Joe

At one point, the debate even turned into a mini math session as they tried to figure out whether French walked away with 10 percent or 5 percent. Or something else entirely. Jadakiss and Max B chimed in as spectators, clearly entertained by the unexpected financial breakdown happening in real time.

“All The Way Up” went on to become one of the biggest records of both artists’ careers. It dominated radio, clubs, and sports arenas while earning multiple plaques. That success is exactly why fans were shocked to hear there might still be unresolved business tied to the record nearly a decade later.

Clips from the moment quickly began circulating online. With fans weighing in on who they think is right and cracking jokes about industry accounting. Whether the numbers ever get fully settled or not, one thing’s clear, even classic hits can come with lingering receipts.