Max B Shuts Down Rumors Of Backstage Fight With Ja Rule

Max B is not here for the internet drama. Especially when his name keeps getting tossed into made-up chaos. The Harlem rapper recently popped up on The Breakfast Club with French Montana and used the moment to clear up a rumor that’s been floating around since his return home. Social media chatter claimed Max was involved in some kind of backstage scuffle with Ja Rule during a recent Brandy and Monica tour stop in Brooklyn. According to Max, none of that ever happened.

He laughed the whole thing off, making it clear there’s nothing but respect between him and the Queens legend. Max said he was genuinely confused when people even brought it up to him, because in his mind, Ja Rule has always been family and someone he rocks with heavy. No tension, no bad blood, no random backstage drama. Just a rumor that took on a life of its own.

French Montana backed him up, adding that when Max pulled up after the show, he seemed more amused than anything. Instead of reacting like someone who had just been in a fight, Max was joking about how people were trying to stir something out of nothing. It was one of those moments where the story sounded way crazier online than it ever was in real life.

“I was like, ‘I love Ja Rule. What the hell y’all talking about?’” Max explained. “Like Ja Rule my [...] like you know what I’m saying? So, no. Shout out to Ja Rule.”

Max B Sets The Record Straight

Things got even more wild when Max revealed the rumor traveled so far that it actually landed on his parole officer’s radar. She reportedly hit him up asking where he had been the night before and whether he had any involvement in an alleged altercation. Max quickly shut that down too, reassuring her that he simply attended the concert and went about his night.

"My parole officer called me,” Max B revealed. “She said, ‘Where was you last night?’ I’m like, ‘I was at the concert.’ She was like, ‘Did y’all beat up Ja Rule?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I love Ja Rule. No way."