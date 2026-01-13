Max B Admits He “Took His D*ck Out” During Angela Yee Interview

A few weeks ago, Max B was finally released from prison after spending roughly 16 years behind bars. He seems to be making the most of his newfound freedom, linking up with old peers, getting back to work on new music, and more. Recently, he even appeared on BagFuel to reflect on a past interview on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. According to her, the interview took an unexpected turn when he "took his d*ck out."

"I pulled my pants down," he admitted. Apparently, he was being questioned about his size, which prompted him to set the record straight.

This isn't the first time he's had to clear the air recently, either. During an appearance on the Dog In The Yard podcast last week, he was also asked about rumors that he snitched to get out of prison early. For those who don't know, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of nine counts tied to a robbery-gone-wrong. His conviction was later vacated, and in 2016, he accepted a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter. His sentence was then reduced to just 20 years.

Did Max B Jump Ja Rule?

Max B says that while he knows the public will believe whatever it wants to, taking a plea deal doesn't always mean turning on one's co-defendants.

Shortly after he was released from prison, it was also rumored that he and his crew jumped Ja Rule. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl," Ja Rule replied to Tasha K's post about the rumored incident. "Yes some b*tch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

Max B later took to Twitter/X to confirm that he wants no part in negativity following his release. "Don't tie me or my people to anything negative," he demanded. "We grown we on positive vibes only."