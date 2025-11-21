Ja Rule Responds To Tasha K's Report That He Was Jumped By Max B & His Crew

Ja Rule is in the middle of an interesting situation right now thanks to what he's calling a flawed report by Tasha K. The online personality tweeted out about an incident that allegedly went down backstage at a Brandy and Monica concert at the Barclays Center.

According to her, Ja Rule was jumped "pretty phucking bad." "BREAKING! I Just got word that Ja Rule was Jumped TONIGHT outside of New York Restaurant Sei Less! ... Story Developing…"

There is some video footage floating around social media thanks in part to Live Bitez. The clip they have is a bit hard to make out, especially to it being dimly lit where this alleged altercation took place. The aggregator circles who they say is Ja Rule in the video. But again, it's far from clear.

The rapper took to his X to call out Tasha K's reporting to try and set her "facts" straight. "Tasha why you lying to these good ppl. Yes some bitch a*s n****s tried to jump me. No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a joint watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…"

Ja Rule Jumped By Max B

But it seems to not be helping as folks online are still buying into Tasha's claims. Some are even going as far as to point the finger at Max B. They are alleging that him and his crew are responsible for this and that Ja did in fact get beat pretty good.

However, there is no confirmation of this whatsoever either, so take it all with a grain of salt. But Tasha K is defending her reporting.

She provided some texts she got from someone she knows who allegedly saw this tussle. The person seems to be inviting Tasha out to the Sei Less spot. Then, a little bit later, the person texts back saying Ja Rule was in a fight.

"As I said @jarule Story Developing…. Bottom line, I heard you got your a$$ beat… ain’t nobody lie on you… this is why I thought it was Sei Less.. they ran down on you tho…Glad you ok!!"

Then, earlier this morning, she claims she was barely awake when she heard the rumors. "Now @jarule you know my team was there. And I was halfway sleep last night when I got the text. I have the deets on what really happened & the location. I’m up now ready to spill some wine!" she said while promoting her talk show's episode for tonight.

Other believe Max B has nothing to do with this, especially since he's only been out of prison for two weeks. Moreover, folks in Live Bitez's comments who claim they were at the show say that Max was onstage performing, ruling him out as a result. More is sure to come.