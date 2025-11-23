Ja Rule Alleges Racism While Explaining Jumping Incident At Brandy & Monica Show

Ja Rule has had a long career and a long list of altercations and feuds to name, the most infamous of which is his beef with 50 Cent. Fif recently clowned Ja after reports emerged that three men jumped him at a Brandy and Monica concert.

However, when news originally broke, it had some conflicting narratives. The initial reports suggested this happened at a restaurant, and that Max B was involved. However, he denied these claims; so did Ja. In fact, he took to his ICONN platform on Sunday (November 23) to tell his side of the story, as caught by Glock Topickz on Twitter.

"First things first, leave Max B the f**k out of this," the Queens rapper began. Later on, he spoke more directly to the jumping situation. First, Ja Rule called out Tasha K for her allegedly poor research, criticism which she clapped back at earlier this weekend.

Then, he said that he didn't get a scratch from the three men that "sucker punched" him at the show. Ja said he had a friend with him that helped him in the scuffle, and he laughed at the prospect. However, he did clarify that Max was onstage and that he was going onstage after.

Ja Rule Jumped

Ja said he was walking to the stage when the three men "snucker punched [him] from behind." He said that "happens to players, too," dismissing the assailants. The 49-year-old's friend joined the altercation, Fat Joe saw it go down, but things eventually calmed down.

Finally, he called out how he believes the response to this – both policing in the moment and online – would've been different if this was a concert from white musicians. "If I was Bruce Springsteen at the motherf***ing concert and get attacked in the back, you think the assailants could make it out of the building without getting arrested or something happening?" Ja asked. "See, this is how they do Black n***as. 'Business as usual, nothing happened, nothing to see here, these n***as is animals.' Crazy s**t."