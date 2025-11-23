Ja Rule Alleges Racism While Explaining Jumping Incident At Brandy & Monica Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 643 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Explains Jumping Incident Brandy Monica Show Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Ja Rule performs onstage during the 27th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala at Mana Wynwood on November 15, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)
Before clearing this up, Ja Rule took a shot at 50 Cent's mockery and backed up Max B's statement that he had nothing to do with it.

Ja Rule has had a long career and a long list of altercations and feuds to name, the most infamous of which is his beef with 50 Cent. Fif recently clowned Ja after reports emerged that three men jumped him at a Brandy and Monica concert.

However, when news originally broke, it had some conflicting narratives. The initial reports suggested this happened at a restaurant, and that Max B was involved. However, he denied these claims; so did Ja. In fact, he took to his ICONN platform on Sunday (November 23) to tell his side of the story, as caught by Glock Topickz on Twitter.

"First things first, leave Max B the f**k out of this," the Queens rapper began. Later on, he spoke more directly to the jumping situation. First, Ja Rule called out Tasha K for her allegedly poor research, criticism which she clapped back at earlier this weekend.

Then, he said that he didn't get a scratch from the three men that "sucker punched" him at the show. Ja said he had a friend with him that helped him in the scuffle, and he laughed at the prospect. However, he did clarify that Max was onstage and that he was going onstage after.

Read More: Ja Rule Argues His Feud With 50 Cent Was Bad For New York Hip-Hop

Ja Rule Jumped

Ja said he was walking to the stage when the three men "snucker punched [him] from behind." He said that "happens to players, too," dismissing the assailants. The 49-year-old's friend joined the altercation, Fat Joe saw it go down, but things eventually calmed down.

Finally, he called out how he believes the response to this – both policing in the moment and online – would've been different if this was a concert from white musicians. "If I was Bruce Springsteen at the motherf***ing concert and get attacked in the back, you think the assailants could make it out of the building without getting arrested or something happening?" Ja asked. "See, this is how they do Black n***as. 'Business as usual, nothing happened, nothing to see here, these n***as is animals.' Crazy s**t."

Will we get another side to this tale? We'll have to wait to find out.

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule Diss 50 Cent Defends Max B Jumping Rumors Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Disses 50 Cent & Defends Max B Over Jumping Rumors 2.1K
Tasha K Fat Joe Witnessed Ja Rule Jumping Hip Hop News Gossip Tasha K Blasts Ja Rule's Legal Threat & Claims Fat Joe Saw Alleged Jumping 1.9K
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Hilariously Chimes In On The Ja Rule Jumping Rumors 3.5K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Responds To Tasha K's Report That He Was Jumped By Max B & His Crew 5.0K
Comments 0