BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
French Montana Teases Drake Max B Collab Despite Past Beef Rumors
Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist French Montana shoots a ball during the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
French Montana clarified once again that he's cool with Drake while appearing with Max B on "The Breakfast Club."

One of the most under-discussed aspects of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef (if anything in that firestorm is under-discussed, anyway) is how the former's alleged cease and desist to French Montana over a feature verse supposedly drove Rick Ross' beef with Drizzy. But as it turns out, things are all good. In fact, they might even get Max B in the mix for a future collaboration.

As caught by Victor Baez on Twitter, the Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos duo recently stopped by The Breakfast Club. DJ Envy asked French if he was still cool with the 6ix God, which he affirmed. "That's my guy," he remarked. "I would love to hear Drake with you on the record," Envy responded, seemingly referring to an unreleased track that he already listened to. "Y'all two and Drake."

"I would love to hear me and Drake too on a record," Max chimed in. "Shout out to Papi." Charlamagne Tha God was confused at the notion of the "Splash Brothers" and the "Sniper Gang" having beef, with French adding, "I never went back and forth."

"Can I have that record, then? Him and Drake got a dope record," DJ Envy continued. "You got to ask him for that record," French Montana responded. "Maybe I'll tell Drake, 'Let's give that to Max.' 'Cause it is a New York record."

Will we see The Silver Surfer and the ICEMAN on the same track together, maybe with Montana in there as well? We'll just have to wait and see.

Did French Montana Have Beef With Drake?

For those unaware, this isn't the first time that French Montana denied any Drake beef. He rapped on a Lil Durk collab about not wanting folks to ask him about the Toronto superstar and Rick Ross, and he even walked out of an interview once when asked about it.

All in all, it seems like that cease and desist over a feature verse may have been true, as other alleged sources like Gamma CEO Larry Jackson confirmed it. Then again, though, Jackson characterized it as more of a joke. So it clearly didn't cause a rift between them.

