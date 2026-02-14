Where To Buy The Adidas x Bathing Ape World Cup 2026 Collection

The Adidas x BAPE "Football Collective" officially dropped on February 7, 2026. This collaboration celebrates the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 with premium streetwear flair. The collection bridges terrace culture with high-end Japanese street fashion aesthetics.

Three footwear silhouettes headline the release featuring BAPE's signature design language. The Adistar HRMY BAPE showcases ABC CAMO green patterns across the entire upper. BAPE's iconic shark-teeth graphic wraps around the distinctive midsole creating instant recognition.

The Samba BAPE releases in both "Off White" and "Forest Night" colorways. BAPE's "Skull Sta" logo replaces the traditional Three Stripes creating unique branding. The Campus 00s arrives in black croc-embossed leather paying homage to unreleased Virgil Abloh samples.

Apparel offerings include reimagined jerseys celebrating North American football heritage. A long-sleeve denim-print jersey draws inspiration from the iconic 1994 USMNT kit. The 1990s Japan national team jersey gets updated with BAPE's signature flame graphics.

Additional "Harajuku-meets-football" gear rounds out the comprehensive collection. ABC CAMO Green Shark Hoodies, jacquard denim shorts, and GORE-TEX gloves are available. Also supporter scarves complete the football fan experience with streetwear credibility.

The collection is available now at BAPE flagship stores worldwide. Adidas.com and select retailers also carry the full Football Collective range. Demand remains extremely high as World Cup 2026 anticipation builds across North America.

