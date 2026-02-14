Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" Expected To Drop Ahead Of World Cup

Jordan Brand is preparing a global celebration with the upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Brazil." Early mockup images showcase the sneaker's vibrant Brazilian-inspired color scheme. The release is expected to drop this summer perfectly timed for World Cup excitement.

zSneakerHeadz reports the Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" will be released on May 16th, 2026.

The "Brazil" colorway channels the nation's iconic flag colors throughout the design. Royal blue dominates the upper with bold pops of yellow and green. It's a striking departure from traditional Jordan 3 releases we've seen recently.

These mockup renderings reveal the sneaker's design direction before official images arrive. The color blocking creates instant recognition of Brazil's national identity. Sneaker enthusiasts and football fans alike will appreciate the cultural tribute.

Brazil's rich football history makes this collaboration particularly meaningful for Jordan Brand. The timing aligns perfectly with global football during World Cup season. Expect massive demand from both sneakerheads and sports fans worldwide.

The Air Jordan 3 silhouette remains one of Nike's most beloved basketball shoes. Its elephant print and visible Air cushioning define the classic design. The "Brazil" edition honors these heritage elements while introducing fresh international flair.

Air Jordan 3 "Brazil"

The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" explodes with electric royal blue covering the entire nubuck upper in tribute to the Brazilian flag. Vibrant yellow hits the branding including the Nike Air logo on the heel and Jumpman details.

Green pops on the outsole and inner lining adding that third flag color to complete the theme. Navy blue elephant print wraps the heel and toe staying true to the Jordan 3's iconic design language.

The midsole rocks a clean white and green split that keeps things fresh and sporty. Yellow lace eyelets add subtle accent points throughout the lacing system without overwhelming the look.

This feels like pure World Cup energy translated into sneaker form with undeniable Brazilian pride. The color combo is loud and celebratory, exactly what you'd want for a football-inspired release.