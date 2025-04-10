This Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” Is Ready For Warmer Weather

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Spring Is In The Air” is getting a fresh new look ahead of its release. This updated mockup offers the clearest view yet of what to expect when the pair lands in Spring 2026. Featuring seasonal pastels and classic details, this version of the Jordan 3 blends heritage design with a soft modern palette. First introduced in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was a major turning point for Michael Jordan’s signature line. It was the first Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the first to showcase visible Air cushioning.

The model also introduced the elephant print, which quickly became iconic. Over the years, the AJ3 has released in countless colorways and collaborations, solidifying its place as a staple in Jordan Brand’s catalog. This upcoming pair keeps the traditional structure of the OG silhouette intact while playing with a lighter color scheme. With mint green elephant print, pink outsoles, and cream midsoles, the design captures the feeling of spring with ease. As seen in the mockup images, the final retail version is expected to stay true to this layout, offering a standout seasonal option for collectors.

This women’s Air Jordan 3 OG features a white tumbled leather base paired with mint green elephant print on the toe and heel. Also, pink accents hit the outsole and heel branding, while cream covers the midsole for a vintage touch. Further, green lace eyelets and a perforated white collar add more texture. Overall, the seasonal palette offers a refreshing update to the iconic silhouette just in time for spring.