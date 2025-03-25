First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red”

BY Ben Atkinson 1048 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-sierra-red-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files
The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” just got revealed with some clean colorblocking and a timeless design twist.

The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” brings a fresh twist to a classic silhouette. This new colorway pairs the model’s timeless design with sharp contrast and subtle details. While staying true to its roots, the shoe introduces a bold red accent that pops against a creamy base. The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989. It was the fourth signature shoe for Michael Jordan and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Over the years, it has become a staple in both performance basketball and streetwear. Its layered construction, mesh paneling, and visible Air unit give it a unique identity among Jordan models.

“Sierra Red” adds to the legacy by offering a modern yet understated palette. It doesn’t scream for attention but still makes an impression. The sneaker continues the Jordan Brand tradition of merging sport and style effortlessly. From the first look, you can tell this pair is going to get attention. The photos reveal a clean leather upper, red accents on the lace wings, and a matching red Jumpman on the tongue. With this colorway, Jordan Brand proves once again that simplicity can be powerful. Expect sneakerheads to keep a close eye on this release.

Read More: The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan” Honors Streetball In Style

Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” Release Date
air-jordan-4-sierra-red-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files

This Air Jordan 4 features a pale ivory leather upper with red accents on the eyelets, midsole, and mesh underlays. Also, a red Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel. The crisp white sole is paired with a visible Air unit in the heel. Further, its clean design and bold contrast make it stand out.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” was released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Early images have already surfaced, giving fans a detailed look at the colorway. Expect more updates as the official launch date approaches.

Read More: New Images Reveal Vintage Packaging On Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Reimagined”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-sb-x-air-jordan-4-navy-sneaker-news Sneakers Iconic Silhouette Reimagined: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" Release Info​ 5.1K
air-jordan-11-low-bred-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Shines In New On-Foot Photos 4.7K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Returns In 2025 1.7K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 RM "Reflective" Lights Up the Night 1048