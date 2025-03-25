First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red”

The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” brings a fresh twist to a classic silhouette. This new colorway pairs the model’s timeless design with sharp contrast and subtle details. While staying true to its roots, the shoe introduces a bold red accent that pops against a creamy base. The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989. It was the fourth signature shoe for Michael Jordan and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Over the years, it has become a staple in both performance basketball and streetwear. Its layered construction, mesh paneling, and visible Air unit give it a unique identity among Jordan models.

“Sierra Red” adds to the legacy by offering a modern yet understated palette. It doesn’t scream for attention but still makes an impression. The sneaker continues the Jordan Brand tradition of merging sport and style effortlessly. From the first look, you can tell this pair is going to get attention. The photos reveal a clean leather upper, red accents on the lace wings, and a matching red Jumpman on the tongue. With this colorway, Jordan Brand proves once again that simplicity can be powerful. Expect sneakerheads to keep a close eye on this release.

Image via @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files

This Air Jordan 4 features a pale ivory leather upper with red accents on the eyelets, midsole, and mesh underlays. Also, a red Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel. The crisp white sole is paired with a visible Air unit in the heel. Further, its clean design and bold contrast make it stand out.