Air Jordan 4 "San Diego State" PE Is A College Exclusive Gem

BY Ben Atkinson 177 Views
air-jordan-4-san-diego-state-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @englishsole
English Sole just unveiled the Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE, a rare unreleased colorway with striking gold details.

The Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE was just unveiled by English Sole, giving fans a rare look at one of the cleanest college-exclusive pairs to date. This colorway pays tribute to San Diego State University, where Kawhi Leonard played college ball before entering the NBA. The pair will not be releasing to the public, which only adds to its mystique. Jordan Brand has a long history of creating exclusive pairs for athletes and programs that have ties to its legacy. Kawhi’s time at SDSU helped put the school on the basketball map, and this PE feels like a subtle nod to that legacy.

Dressed in sleek shades of grey and black, the sneaker showcases a serious design tone with high-end touches. Photos show the sneaker decked out in premium materials with gold accents on the Jumpman logo and lace tips. A gold hangtag with the SDSU logo adds a custom finish. English Sole’s presentation highlights just how refined and deluxe this pair is. While it’s not hitting retail shelves, it’s a reminder of Jordan Brand’s deep roots in college basketball and its influence beyond the NBA.

Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE

This unreleased Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE features dark grey suede uppers, black mesh panels, and tonal overlays. Metallic gold details hit the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and branded hangtag. A mix of black and grey hits the midsole and outsole for a polished finish.

The Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE is a rare glimpse into the world of exclusive collegiate sneakers. Designed specifically for players at SDSU, this pair was never made available to the public. It reflects Jordan Brand’s ongoing ties to Kawhi Leonard’s alma mater and its legacy in college basketball. Premium materials and gold detailing elevate it to one of the cleanest unreleased PEs in recent memory.

