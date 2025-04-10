Air Jordan 4 "San Diego State" PE Is A College Exclusive Gem

The Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE was just unveiled by English Sole, giving fans a rare look at one of the cleanest college-exclusive pairs to date. This colorway pays tribute to San Diego State University, where Kawhi Leonard played college ball before entering the NBA. The pair will not be releasing to the public, which only adds to its mystique. Jordan Brand has a long history of creating exclusive pairs for athletes and programs that have ties to its legacy. Kawhi’s time at SDSU helped put the school on the basketball map, and this PE feels like a subtle nod to that legacy.

Dressed in sleek shades of grey and black, the sneaker showcases a serious design tone with high-end touches. Photos show the sneaker decked out in premium materials with gold accents on the Jumpman logo and lace tips. A gold hangtag with the SDSU logo adds a custom finish. English Sole’s presentation highlights just how refined and deluxe this pair is. While it’s not hitting retail shelves, it’s a reminder of Jordan Brand’s deep roots in college basketball and its influence beyond the NBA.

Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE

This unreleased Air Jordan 4 San Diego State PE features dark grey suede uppers, black mesh panels, and tonal overlays. Metallic gold details hit the Jumpman logo, eyelets, and branded hangtag. A mix of black and grey hits the midsole and outsole for a polished finish.