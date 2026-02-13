Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" Release Date Confirmed

Jordan Brand continues expanding the Air Jordan 3 lineup with new colorways for 2025. The latest addition is the Air Jordan 3 "Fireside," featuring rich earth tones. Early mockups showcase the sneaker's earthy aesthetic.

zSneakerHeadz reports the Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" will be releasing on October 3rd, 2026.

The "Fireside" colorway embraces brown hues throughout its premium construction. It departs from the typical Jordan 3 color schemes seen in recent releases. The earthy palette creates a cozy, autumn-inspired vibe perfect for fall wardrobes.

These mockup images reveal the sneaker's design language before official product shots arrive. Premium materials appear across the upper based on the renderings. Black accents provide contrast against the dominant brown tones.

The Air Jordan 3 remains one of the most beloved silhouettes in sneaker history. Its elephant print pattern and visible Air cushioning define the model. The "Fireside" iteration honors these classic design elements while introducing fresh colors.

A release date is set and confirmed for this upcoming colorway. Sneaker enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the official drop.

Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" wraps the entire upper in rich chocolate brown nubuck that gives off serious autumn campfire vibes. Black accents hit the collar, tongue, and iconic elephant print panels for tonal contrast throughout.

Cream-colored laces add a vintage touch that breaks up the darker palette nicely. The midsole continues the brown theme with matching tones flowing into the black rubber outsole below. Elephant print texturing on the heel and toe stays true to the Jordan 3's heritage design language.

The overall look feels warm and earthy, like something you'd wear on a cool evening outdoors. Black detailing around the Air unit keeps the performance aesthetic intact while complementing the luxurious materials.

This colorway takes the classic silhouette in a more refined, lifestyle-friendly direction. Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" will be $205 when they are released.