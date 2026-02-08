Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Suffers Small Release Date Delay

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-3-true-blue-sneaker-news
Image via zSneakerHeadz
The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" has been slightly pushed back, with the sneaker relasing a few weeks later than originally planned.

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" has been hit with a release date delay.

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" will be pushed back to July 18th, 2026. Previously, the sneaker was slated for July 3rd.

The "True Blue" represents one of the most beloved Air Jordan 3 colorways in the silhouette's history. Its clean white leather upper paired with true blue accents creates timeless appeal across generations. The elephant print detailing on the heel and toe adds signature Jordan 3 texture perfectly.

Red accents appear on the tongue lining and sock liner adding subtle pops of color. The visible Air unit in the heel provides classic cushioning technology from the original design.

This delay comes as a disappointment to collectors who've been waiting for this retro release. The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" originally debuted in 1988 alongside Michael Jordan's historic performances. Every retro release sells out instantly regardless of how many pairs Jordan Brand produces.

Despite the delay, expect massive demand when these finally release on July 18th. Overall, these will sell out across all retailers and SNKRS within minutes of dropping online.

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Price

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" features a crisp white tumbled leather upper that covers the entire shoe. True blue hits the collar, eyelets, midsole, and heel branding creating perfect contrast against all that white leather.

Also grey elephant print wraps the toe box and heel in that signature texture everyone loves on Jordan 3s. Red pops up on the tongue lining and inner sock liner adding subtle energy to the palette. Further, true blue midsole and outsole keep the colorway cohesive from top to bottom without being overwhelming.

That visible Air unit in the heel shows through the translucent midsole completing the OG design perfectly. Overall this is one of the cleanest and most iconic Air Jordan 3 colorways ever created.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

