Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" has an official release date set for summer 2026. This highly anticipated colorway will drop during the warmer months. Sneakerheads have been waiting years for this intricate design to make its return to retail.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Laser" will be releasing on August 6th, 2026.

The "Laser" colorway features incredibly detailed laser-etched graphics covering the entire upper from toe to heel. These intricate patterns replaced the traditional elephant print on the toe box and heel areas.

The detailed artwork creates a completely unique aesthetic unlike any other Air Jordan 3 release. Cream and brown tones dominate the color palette creating a vintage, aged appearance throughout the shoe.

Dark chocolate brown hits the collar, heel, midsole, and outsole providing rich contrast against cream. The laser-etched patterns feature Michael Jordan imagery, basketballs, and various Jordan Brand symbols layered together.

This release represents one of the most artistic Air Jordan 3 colorways ever created by designers. The laser technology allows for incredibly fine detail impossible to achieve with traditional materials alone.

Summer 2026 timing makes this a perfect warm-weather release for collectors and casual wearers alike. The cream and brown color scheme works beautifully with summer wardrobes and seasonal styling options.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser" Price

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" features a nice cream-colored leather upper as the base for all that artwork. Intricate laser-etched graphics cover the toe box, side panels, and heel where elephant print normally lives.

Dark chocolate material nubuck hits the collar, heel counter, and wings creating rich contrast against the cream tones. The laser patterns show Michael Jordan dunking, basketballs, wings, and various symbols all layered together in incredible detail.

Cream leather on the mudguard and eyestay keeps things clean while letting the etched artwork be the star. Brown hits the midsole and rubber outsole tying the entire color scheme together from top to bottom.

That visible Air unit peeks through the cream midsole just like the original 1988 design perfectly. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.