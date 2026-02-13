Rare FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 6 Sample From 2011 Surfaces

An incredibly rare Nike Kobe 6 sample has emerged from the depths of sneaker history. The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 6 promo sample dates back to 2011. These were never released to the public and remain extremely limited.

The sample showcases Barcelona's iconic blue and burgundy team colors throughout the design. Kobe Bryant's connection to the legendary football club made this collaboration meaningful. The late Lakers star was a known Barcelona supporter and friend of several players.

Nike created this promo sample exclusively back in 2011. Only a handful of pairs were ever produced for promotional purposes. Finding one in hand today is exceptionally rare for collectors.

The sneaker features the classic Kobe 6 silhouette with Barcelona-specific details. Premium materials and team branding elevate this beyond standard colorways. The FC Barcelona crest appears prominently on the tongue area.

Unfortunately, Nike has no plans to release this colorway to the general public. It remains a grail piece for both Kobe and Barcelona fans worldwide. The exclusivity makes it one of the most coveted Kobe samples ever created.

Also Nike did release a Kobe x Air Force 1 "FC Barcelona" recently. That collaboration dropped just a few months ago to strong demand.

Read More: Steph Curry Honors Tim Duncan With Rare Nike Total Foamposite Max

Nike Kobe 6 x FC Barcelona Sample

The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 6 promo sample rocks deep royal blue across the entire textured upper with snake-scale detailing throughout. Burgundy red hits the heel counter, midsole, and parts of the collar for that classic Barca color scheme.

Gold Swooshes pop on both lateral and medial sides, matching the team's accent colors perfectly. The FC Barcelona crest sits proudly on the tongue alongside Kobe's logo creating a special collaborative touch.

Red and blue striping appears on the collar lining staying true to the club's famous jersey pattern. Kobe's signature in gold adorns the burgundy heel adding that personal authentication element.