Why Is A Kobe Air Force 1 Dropping?

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kobe” series continues to unfold, with colorways like “Kobe Forever,” “Lower Merion,” and “FC Barcelona” pushing the silhouette in new directions. These releases fall under the broader “Mamba Mentality” banner, Nike’s way of honoring Kobe’s legacy through lifestyle sneakers.

This came about due to the long-term agreement between Nike and the Bryant estate in 2022. Kobe’s story is now told not just through his Protro basketball line, but also through classics like the Air Force 1.

Though Kobe is synonymous with performance sneakers, his relationship with the silhouette runs deep. He wore AF1s off-court during his early years and even had custom pairs made. It’s a silhouette that’s always represented cool and timeless energy, exactly the kind of legacy Kobe built.

The use of snakeskin textures, stitched numbers, and thoughtful tributes across this new wave of releases adds another layer to the storytelling. Photos have surfaced of f the upcoming pairs, from the all-white “Kobe Forever” to the maroon-accented “Lower Merion” styles. They show just how versatile the AF1 is in honoring different eras of Kobe’s life.

Whether it’s Barcelona soccer vibes or Philly high school roots, each pair taps into a piece of the man behind the Mamba.

Kobe Air Force 1

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kobe Forever” features a clean white upper wrapped in textured snakeskin. it gives a nod to the Black Mamba moniker. The classic AF1 shape stays intact. Also, small details set it apart embroidered “8” and “24” on the heels, a white midsole, and icy outsole.

The “Lower Merion” pack flips the script with two colorways in team red and white, honoring Kobe’s high school days.

The “FC Barcelona” pair adds a bold Persian Violet base with snakeskin overlays and a custom crest. Nike also has other rumored pairs in soft yellow and purple tones, deepening the storytelling.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion” Pack will be released in the spring of 2026.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Protro “FC Barcelona” will be released in the fall of 2025.