More Kobe Bryant Docs and Murals Coming As Fans Honor The Anniversary Of He & Gigi's Passing

The heartbreaking loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna sparked an outpouring of love, grief, and tributes worldwide. A bronze statue of the father-daughter duo now stands at the crash site, a poignant reminder of their enduring legacy. In February 2020, a star-studded memorial service was held at Crypto.com Arena, celebrating their lives and the immense impact they had on millions.

Five years ago, on January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, who was 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, tragically lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash. The accident, which also claimed the lives of seven others, occurred as they traveled to Thousand Oaks for basketball practice. Investigators later determined the pilot was at fault, citing disorientation after flying into dense clouds as the cause of the crash.

Kobe & Gigi's Memory Lives On With New Murals & Documentaries

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gigi’s mother, has worked tirelessly to honor their memory. In 2023, she won a $30 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first responders shared unauthorized photos of the crash site. Last week, she announced the release of a new book, set to debut on August 19. The book will showcase murals dedicated to Kobe and Gianna worldwide, a tribute to the profound mark they left on both sports and culture.