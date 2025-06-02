Vanessa Bryant has shot down the rumors about being pregnant five years after the death of her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, she shared a picture of Rihanna on vacation while confirming her summer plans in the caption. "Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer," she wrote alongside several emojis, as caught by TMZ. She used 2Pac's "All Eyez On Me" to soundtrack the post.

She also shared another meme of Rihanna with the caption: "I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.” The posts came as she took her and Kobe's youngest daughters to Disneyland. She shared pictures from the day trip on Instagram afterward.

Vanessa met Kobe while working as a background dancer for Tha Eastsidaz music video, "G'd Up," back in 1999. Six months later, the Los Angeles Lakers star proposed, and they married on April 18, 2001. They share four children: Natalia Diamante, Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe.

In 2020, Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas while traveling from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. They were among nine people on board, all of whom were killed.

Last month, Vanessa and Natalia teamed up with BodyArmor and L.A.'s Parks & Recreation department through their Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to unveil a refurbished basketball court honoring Kobe and Gigi.