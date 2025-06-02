Vanessa Bryant Puts Pregnancy Rumors To Rest With Light-Hearted Response

BY Cole Blake 569 Views
VIP Guests At Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Vanessa Bryant (C) attends the women's basketball semi-final match between Team USA and Team Australia on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant took a moment during her family's trip to Disneyland to shut down the recent rumors about being pregnant.

Vanessa Bryant has shot down the rumors about being pregnant five years after the death of her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, she shared a picture of Rihanna on vacation while confirming her summer plans in the caption. "Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer," she wrote alongside several emojis, as caught by TMZ. She used 2Pac's "All Eyez On Me" to soundtrack the post.

She also shared another meme of Rihanna with the caption: "I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.” The posts came as she took her and Kobe's youngest daughters to Disneyland. She shared pictures from the day trip on Instagram afterward.

Vanessa met Kobe while working as a background dancer for Tha Eastsidaz music video, "G'd Up," back in 1999. Six months later, the Los Angeles Lakers star proposed, and they married on April 18, 2001. They share four children: Natalia Diamante, Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe.

In 2020, Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas while traveling from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. They were among nine people on board, all of whom were killed.

Vanessa Bryant Pregnant Rumors

Last month, Vanessa and Natalia teamed up with BodyArmor and L.A.'s Parks & Recreation department through their Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to unveil a refurbished basketball court honoring Kobe and Gigi.

Sharing a video from the opening ceremony on Instagram, Natalia wrote: "This week, we unveiled a new Kobe and Gianna Bryant Basketball Court in the heart of East LA! Huge thanks to @drinkbodyarmor and @lacountyparks for being dedicated partners and continuing to invest in young athletes with us. A special thanks to @coachlindsayg for joining me in the Q&A! Your presence meant so much to the kids and to all of us. In honor of Kobe and Gigi, this court is dedicated to every young person ready to grow, play, and challenge themselves every time they step on the court to #playgigisway."

