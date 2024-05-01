Vanessa Bryant Wishes Late Daughter Gigi A Happy Birthday

Gigi, the late daughter of basketball great Kobe Bryant, would have been 18 on Wednesday. In an emotional tribute, Vanessa, the wife of the basketball legend, made an emotional tribute to. Vanessa Bryant says Gigi's life continues to inspire and touch the hearts of many people to this day. On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of nine passengers, including Kobe and Gigi. The tragedy is still unfathomable to this day. Vanessa also unveiled a special part of Kobe Bryant’s shoes that memorializes her late daughter.

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late daughter Gianna Bryant on her birthday by releasing a new Nike Kobe 8 'Mambacita' colorway on Monday. Nike says that the Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Vanessa to assist underprivileged young athletes, will benefit from sales of the new colorway. It is an emotional outpouring from Vanessa Bryant, who continues to stay strong through what was an unfathomable tragedy. Your support for this cause is invaluable.

Vanessa Bryant’s Emotional Tribute To Gigi

Among the montage of Gigi’s life and their memories together, Vannessa also shared a heartbreaking message to her daughter. "Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi!" Vanessa said on Instagram. "I love you. I miss you. I'm so proud of you." The message is heartbreaking as Vanessa ponders the decisions Gigi would face at this stage of her life, including her high school graduation and college choices. "2024 was your year," Vanessa added. "I'm proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily."

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of nine passengers, including Kobe and Gigi. The tragedy still seems unreal to this day. As previously reported, the collision claimed the lives of Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, and Payton Chester. The passengers were on their way to a basketball tournament. Kobe Bryant received a statue at the Lakers arena to honor his life and accomplishments for the Lakers. Kobe and Ggi will continue to be missed greatly.

