Cam'ron & Mase Theorize Why Kobe Bryant’s Parents Are Auctioning Off Championship Ring

Kobe's parents' decision to auction off the ring is proving to be controversial.

Cole Blake
Cam'ron and Mase discussed Kobe Bryant's parents' decision to auction off one of the late NBA legend's championship rings during a recent episode of It Is What It Is. The two spoke with former NFL player Maurice Clarett for the segment and theorized why the couple made the controversial move. The ring appeared on the sports memorabilia site Goldin, earlier this month. It opened with a bid of $30,000 but has since ballooned to $141,000.

“History has shown a little bit that Kobe and his parents weren’t on the best of terms, because of their relationship… I think that could play a part into why they selling the ring… Your family can sometimes do you the worst, it could be worst than what you get in the street," Mase said on the show.

Kobe Bryant Celebrates NBA Championship In 2010

Basketball: NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) victorious after winning championship vs Boston Celtics. Game 7. Los Angeles, CA 6/17/2010 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

He also questioned whether Kobe's wife, Vanessa, is supporting his parents with the estate. Clarett theorized that it may be likely. “Like Mo said, everybody knows Kobe wasn’t f*cking with his parents, because his parents weren’t f*cking with Vanessa,” Cam added. “He met Vanessa at a young age, they told him, ‘You bugging out, you don’t need to get with this girl, you gonna meet 100 girls. He went against his parents, ended up meeting Vanessa, ended up being his wife.” From there, he praised her loyalty: “[She] never got caught cheating. Kobe got caught cheating, and she didn’t leave…She coulda went divorce and got half of it, but she stuck with him.” Check out the full episode of It Is What It Is below.

Cam'ron & Mase Speak On Kobe Bryant

Elsewhere in the episode, the two discussed the world of sports betting, the latest drama with Shohei Ohtani, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Mase on HotNewHipHop.

