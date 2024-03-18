Kobe Bryant Championship Ring Hits Auction Block, Fans Call His Parents "Disgraceful"

Kobe Bryant is a legend. Overall, it is a fact that will never change. Although there were periods in his career where fans doubted him, he still won five NBA Championships. His Mamba Mentality inspired countless basketball players, including guys who are in the league today. Following his tragic passing, his fans and his peers were quick to honor him. In fact, memorials continue to be made over four years later. For instance, he recently got his very own statue outside of Crypto.com arena. Sure, it may have some spelling mistakes, but it is cool nonetheless.

Unfortunately, there is now some bad news circulating the internet as it pertains to Kobe. Below, you can see that his very first championship ring from the 2000 season is being placed on the auction block. This ring was given to Kobe's parents Joe and Pam years ago, and they have held it all of these years. However, as many of you know, Kobe had a strained relationship with his parents. Consequently, the news that his parents are selling his most important ring, has left fans furious.

Kobe Bryant Ring For Sale

In the array of tweets below, you can see how fans are calling Kobe's parents "disgraceful." Some noted that he had issues with his parents, and they are taking this opportunity to side with Kobe. At this time, Joe and Pam Bryant have not revealed why they are selling the ring. However, fans are jumping to conclusions and are calling for a stop to the sale. One fan even suggested that Vanessa Bryant buy the rings back herself so that they remain in good hands.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Is it truly disgraceful for Kobe's parents to sell the rings? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

