Kobe Bryant Crypto.com Arena Statue Riddled With Spelling Mistakes

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the most beloved athletes in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, he helped the team win five NBA titles and he remains one of their biggest legends. Moreover, he passed away far too soon while in his early 40s. His death was a tragic one and fans have been reeling ever since. This has subsequently led to numerous tributes for the Lakers legend. In fact, one such tribute involved a brand new statue which can be found right outside of Crypto.com arena.

As TMZ reports, there is actually a bit of an issue with the statue. There are two spelling mistakes on the side of the base. The Lakers decided it would be cool to etch in the box score from his 81-point game. However, Jose Calderon is spelled Jose Calderson while Von Wafer is spelled Vom Wafer. These are fairly small mistakes and they are made more agreeable by the fact that they were on the scoresheet. This shows it wasn't necessarily a sculptor error, but the fault of whomever wrote up the scoresheet in 2006.

Kobe Bryant Statue Under Scrutiny

TOPSHOT - Fans gather around the newly unveiled Kobe Bryant statue outside the Crypto.com Arena on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles. The 19-foot (5.79m) bronze statue, weighing 4,000 pounds (1,841 kgs), shows superstar guard Bryant in his number 8 Lakers jersey with his right index finger raised in the air. It stands outside the Lakers home arena, where Bryant delivered many of his greatest performances. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, a bit of proofreading probably would have gone a very long way here. As it stands, the Lakers have yet to comment on the issue. However, we're sure they will do something if they feel like it's necessary. For some, the issue might be far too insignificant for any real action.

Let us know what you think of these spelling errors, in the comments section down below. Should the Lakers fix them or leave it as is considering they were from the scoresheet? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

