Kobe Bryant Crypto.com Arena Statue Riddled With Spelling Mistakes

Not the greatest look for the arena or the Lakers.

BYAlexander Cole
NBA: Kobe Statue Unveiling

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the most beloved athletes in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, he helped the team win five NBA titles and he remains one of their biggest legends. Moreover, he passed away far too soon while in his early 40s. His death was a tragic one and fans have been reeling ever since. This has subsequently led to numerous tributes for the Lakers legend. In fact, one such tribute involved a brand new statue which can be found right outside of Crypto.com arena.

As TMZ reports, there is actually a bit of an issue with the statue. There are two spelling mistakes on the side of the base. The Lakers decided it would be cool to etch in the box score from his 81-point game. However, Jose Calderon is spelled Jose Calderson while Von Wafer is spelled Vom Wafer. These are fairly small mistakes and they are made more agreeable by the fact that they were on the scoresheet. This shows it wasn't necessarily a sculptor error, but the fault of whomever wrote up the scoresheet in 2006.

Read More: Nike To Announce New Kobe Bryant Silhouette

Kobe Bryant Statue Under Scrutiny

TOPSHOT - Fans gather around the newly unveiled Kobe Bryant statue outside the Crypto.com Arena on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles. The 19-foot (5.79m) bronze statue, weighing 4,000 pounds (1,841 kgs), shows superstar guard Bryant in his number 8 Lakers jersey with his right index finger raised in the air. It stands outside the Lakers home arena, where Bryant delivered many of his greatest performances. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, a bit of proofreading probably would have gone a very long way here. As it stands, the Lakers have yet to comment on the issue. However, we're sure they will do something if they feel like it's necessary. For some, the issue might be far too insignificant for any real action.

Let us know what you think of these spelling errors, in the comments section down below. Should the Lakers fix them or leave it as is considering they were from the scoresheet? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Best Kobe Bryant Sneakers Of All-Time

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix SunsSportsLakers To Add Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Crypto.Com Arena In February
2023 Baby2Baby Gala - ArrivalsSportsDr. Umar Goes After Vanessa Bryant For How She Is Spending Kobe Bryant's Money
Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesSportsBronze Kobe & Gianna Bryant Statue Appears At Crash Site
Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds thSportsShaq Narrates Tribute To Kobe Ahead Of Lakers Statue Unveiling