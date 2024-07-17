Vanessa Bryant Receives Heavy Backlash Over Reaction To Joe Bryant's Passing

Some fans believe she shouldn't have said anything at all.

Overall, it is no secret that Vanessa Bryant and Kobe's parents were not particularly close. In fact, Kobe himself had some disputes with his parents. However, when Kobe passed away, Vanessa was never able to reconcile with Bryant's family. On Tuesday, it was announced that Kobe's father Joe Bryant had passed away at the age of 69. The new came as quite a shock, and it subsequently led to a statement from Vanessa on her Instagram story.

“Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father in law’s passing. We hoped things would’ve been different," Bryant wrote. "Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to family.” Unfortunately, her statement is currently getting some heavy criticism online. In the comments section on DJ Akademiks' page, some fans felt as though she could have done without the statement entirely.

Vanessa Bryant Speaks

"That was the wackiest condolences I’ve ever seen. Vanessa you were better off not saying nothing!" one person wrote. "Vanessa it’s called a phone call. Smh sorry she could’ve keep this one," said another. Many comments followed similar sentiments although we're a whole lot harsher. Needless to say, it feels as though fans are piling on Bryant right now. No matter what, it has been an incredibly difficult few years for the family. We hope that everyone involved is able to find peace.

Let us know what you think of Vanessa Bryant's statement, in the comments section down below. Do you believe the statement was as bad as fans claim? How do you feel about the criticisms that have come Bryant's way since Kobe's passing? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

