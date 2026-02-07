Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" Receives Detailed In-Hand Look

A fresh unboxing video of the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" just hit the internet giving sneakerheads their best look yet.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" will release on March 7th, 2026 with an earlier release scheduled for All-Star Weekend in LA.

The in-hand footage showcases every detail of this Lakers-themed colorway set to drop during NBA All-Star Week. Los Angeles is hosting the 2026 All-Star festivities, making this release perfectly timed for the occasion.

The "Lakeshow" pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers with a purple and gold color scheme. This isn't just another Lakers Jordan. The execution feels premium and thoughtfully designed throughout every panel. Jordan Brand is giving LA fans a hometown tribute during one of basketball's biggest weekends.

The shoe features an early release during NBA All-Star Week in Los Angeles before the wider March drop. This two-tiered release strategy gives LA locals first access to the "Lakeshow" colorway at home. Expect massive lines and chaos at local retailers during All-Star Weekend when these first become available.

Special packaging with embossed details makes this feel like a premium release beyond standard Jordan retros. March can't come soon enough for Lakers fans and Jordan collectors waiting to cop these.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" features a beautiful purple nubuck upper that screams Lakers pride from every angle. That rich purple covers the toe box, side panels, and mudguard creating a bold statement throughout the shoe.

Black hits appear on the wings, midsole support, and mesh panels breaking up all that purple nicely. Grey netting on the tongue and side quarter panels adds texture and depth to the overall design.

Yellow Nike Air branding on the heel is pure Lakers gold and ties everything together with the team theme. The white midsole provides clean contrast while keeping the look grounded and wearable for everyday rotation purposes.

That translucent grey outsole shows off the Air unit while maintaining that classic Jordan 4 aesthetic perfectly. Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" will be $220 when they are relesed.