ranking-the-10-best-air-jordan-11-retro-releases-of-all-time

The Air Jordan 11 stands as one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1995, the 11 revolutionized basketball footwear. Its patent leather detailing and sleek profile changed the game forever.

Michael Jordan wore these during his return to dominance, making them synonymous with championship greatness. From the playoff runs to the Space Jam film, the Jordan 11 transcended sports. It became a cultural phenomenon that defined an era.

Here's our ranking of the 10 best Air Jordan 11 retro releases:

10. Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" (2025)

Rounding out our top 10 is the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air." This colorway brings a sophisticated USA-inspired aesthetic to the legendary silhouette. The midnight navy patent leather contrasts beautifully against the sail upper.

It creates a clean, premium look that stands apart from typical 11s. The bold red Jumpman logo pops on the lateral side. It adds that signature Jordan Brand fire that collectors love. Released as part of the Rare Air collection, these prove that innovation is still possible.

Jordan Brand showed they can refresh a classic design with modern sensibility. The icy translucent outsole completes the package perfectly. These offer fresh, modern appeal while respecting the heritage of the original model.

9. Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" (2020)

At number nine, the Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" celebrates 25 years of this iconic silhouette. Released in 2020, this colorway features subtle refinements that elevate the classic design.

The platinum-tinted mesh upper pairs beautifully with metallic silver patent leather. This creates an understated elegance that true sneakerheads appreciate deeply. The special anniversary branding and packaging made this release feel significant.

It was more than just another retro drop from Jordan Brand. Some casual fans may have slept on these in favor of traditional colorways. True collectors recognize the Jubilee as a sophisticated evolution of the 11's DNA.

The palette makes these incredibly versatile for any outfit. They work equally well on court or with elevated streetwear fits.

8. Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '82" (2017)

Claiming the 8th spot is the Air Jordan 11 "Win Like '82." This release pays homage to Michael Jordan's 1982 NCAA championship with UNC.

The midnight navy patent leather pairs with a white mesh upper perfectly. It creates a colorway that's both bold and refined at once. This release is part of a duo that celebrated Jordan's winning legacy.

It may not have the same mainstream recognition as Concords or Breds. However, true sneakerheads understand its deep significance and storytelling. The Navy 11s are criminally underrated in the broader sneaker conversation.

Those who know appreciate how this colorway connects to MJ's legendary career. It represents the beginning of greatness that would define basketball history.

7. Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" (2013)

At number 7, the Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" represents modern innovation. This is the best original colorway in the 11's extensive lineup. Released in 2013, this marked a bold new direction for Jordan Brand.

It was the first completely new 11 colorway in years. The gamma blue accents pop against the black upper and patent leather. This creates a futuristic look that proves the 11 could still innovate. Jordan Brand didn't need to rely solely on MJ's playing history.

The bold color choice divided some traditionalists who preferred OG colorways. Younger sneakerheads embraced the fresh energy these brought to the line. Most recently, the shoe was brought back again, and it just proves it still holds weight.

6. Air Jordan 11 "72-10" (2015)

The 6th spot belongs to the Air Jordan 11 "72-10." This release commemorates the Chicago Bulls' historic 72-10 record in 1995-96. The black-based colorway features red accents and unique detailing throughout.

This sets it apart from other dark 11s in the catalog. The significance of that season makes these more than another black Jordan. It was the best regular-season record in NBA history at the time. The packaging and marketing emphasized the achievement and historical importance.

This made it a must-have for Bulls fans and MJ completists. Some debate whether we need another black 11 variant in the lineup. The historical context earns these a solid spot in the top tier.

5. Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" (2021)

Landing at number five is the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey." This is arguably the most versatile colorway in the entire 11 lineup. The medium grey mesh paired with patent leather creates a neutral palette. It works with virtually any outfit in your rotation.

These are both a collector's grail and a practical daily driver. First released in 2001 and retroed multiple times since, they remain beloved. The Cool Greys have maintained their status across multiple generations of sneakerheads.

Unlike championship colorways tied to specific moments, these stand on pure aesthetics. The 2021 retro brought back the colorway with improved materials and construction. It reminded everyone why these remain a staple in any serious collection.

4. Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" (2014)

At number four sits the Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue." It's also known as "Columbia" in its 2014 retro form. This colorway features Carolina blue accents on a pristine white upper. Many consider this the cleanest aesthetic in the entire 11 family.

Michael Jordan wore these during his 1995 comeback season after his first retirement. This adds significant historical weight to the already beautiful design. Casual fans might rank these lower on their personal lists.

True sneakerheads recognize the Columbia 11s as absolutely essential to any collection. They represent MJ's return to basketball and showcase the silhouette at peak elegance. The white and blue combination remains timeless decades after the original release.

3. Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" (2016)

3rd goes to the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam." This colorway transcended sneaker culture and entered mainstream pop culture consciousness. Thanks to the 1996 film, these black and royal blue 11s became immortalized.

They existed beyond basketball and became part of entertainment history. The 2016 retro sparked debate among purists about authenticity and design choices.

MJ wore number 45 during the actual games these were based on. The retro honored that detail, which some collectors appreciated deeply.

There's no denying their cultural impact on both sneaker culture and beyond. These proved that a sneaker could be bigger than sports alone.

2. Air Jordan 11 "Bred" (2019)

Taking 2nd is the Air Jordan 11 "Bred." This was Michael Jordan's 1996 NBA Finals championship shoe. The all-black upper combined with patent leather creates peak Jordan elegance.

The red Jumpman logo adds the perfect pop of championship color. These are sophisticated enough for formal events yet unmistakably athletic in design. MJ clinched his fourth championship ring while wearing these on court.

This cemented their legendary status in basketball and sneaker history forever. The 2019 retro brought back the beloved colorway with Nike Air branding. This detail on the insole is something older collectors deeply appreciate.

While Concords often steal the spotlight, many argue Breds are actually superior. The all-black aesthetic makes these the ultimate flex with championship DNA.

1. Air Jordan 11 "Concord" (2018)

At number one stands the Air Jordan 11 "Concord." This is the undisputed holy grail of the entire silhouette. The white mesh upper contrasts with black patent leather. This creates a look that's instantly recognizable across multiple generations of sneakerheads.

Michael Jordan's playoff dominance while wearing these cemented their legendary status forever. Combined with the shoe's revolutionary design, they remain untouchable in sneaker culture.

The 2018 retro featured Nike Air branding instead of the Jumpman. This brought it closer to the original 1995 release and thrilled collectors. These aren't just the best Jordan 11 of all time. They're arguably one of the greatest sneakers ever created, period.

Championship legacy, timeless design, and cultural impact converge to make Concords #1.