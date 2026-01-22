Air Jordan 3 Gets "Santa" Colorway For Christmas 2026

The Air Jordan 3 "Santa" is set to drop this November with festive flair. Nike and Jordan Brand are delivering an early Christmas gift for sneakerheads. This holiday season is about to get a whole lot more stylish.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Santa" will be released on December 12th, 2026.

This seasonal rendition transforms the iconic silhouette into a holiday masterpiece. The sneaker draws inspiration from the man himself, Santa Claus. Bold red dominates the upper, creating an unmistakable festive presence. White accents provide the perfect contrast, mimicking Santa's signature trim.

The "Santa" colorway breathes new life into the legendary design. Premium materials elevate the holiday theme to luxury status. Elephant print details remain which sneakerheads will love. The visible Air unit in the heel provides cushioning.

Mockup images have already generated significant buzz across social media platforms. Collectors are marking their calendars for the anticipated November release date. The timing couldn't be more perfect for holiday shopping and gift-giving season.

Jordan Brand has a history of delivering memorable holiday releases. The "Santa" colorway joins that great history with festive flair. Whether you're a Jordan enthusiast or casual sneaker fan, this release demands attention.

Pricing and exact release details are expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned to official Nike and Jordan Brand channels for confirmed information.

Air Jordan 3 "Santa" Images

These mockup images showcase a stunning red construction that completely covers the upper, giving the sneaker a premium, luxurious feel perfect for the holidays. Further the white leather overlays on the ankle and lacing system create sharp contrast.

Also the iconic elephant print appears subtly textured across the toe and heel panels. The midsole features a clean white and black color-blocking scheme, with the visible Air unit adding that classic Jordan tech.

Black outsole rubber grounds the design. Finally the heel tab prominently displays the Nike Air branding in white against black, completing this interpretation of the Air Jordan 3.