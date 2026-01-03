Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter And Jelly” Is Returning Very Soon

Nike is bringing back one of the most beloved KD colorways ever created. The KD 6 "Peanut Butter And Jelly" releases this March 2026. This marks the first retro since the original 2013 drop.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter And Jelly” will be released on March 13th, 2026.

Sneakerheads have been requesting this comeback for over a decade. The "Peanut Butter And Jelly" theme perfectly captured Kevin Durant's playful personality. The colorway became an instant classic among basketball sneaker fans.

Its unique food-inspired design stood out from typical athletic shoes. The original release sold out extremely quickly back in 2013. Bright yellow covers the entire upper representing peanut butter perfectly.

Deep purple accents throughout symbolize grape jelly on the colorway. Black details provide contrast against the bold yellow and purple combination. The translucent outsole adds visual depth to the overall design. The KD 6 featured innovative performance technology for its time.

The low-cut silhouette provided mobility for Durant's explosive playing style. Zoom Air cushioning kept players comfortable during intense games. The Hyperposite upper delivered lightweight support and durability throughout.

This retro gives new fans a chance to own the iconic design. Collectors who missed the original drop can finally add it to their rotation. The nostalgia factor will drive serious demand this March. .

Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter And Jelly” Retail Price

The Nike KD 6 Peanut Butter And Jelly features a vibrant yellow Hyperposite upper. The bright tone covers the entire shoe like smooth peanut butter spread.

Deep purple grape jelly accents hit the collar lining and inner bootie. Purple branding appears throughout including the KD logo on the lateral side. Black laces and black support structures provide contrast against the yellow base.

The midsole continues the yellow theme with visible Max Air cushioning. A translucent yellow and orange outsole showcases the traction pattern underneath beautifully.

Purple and yellow patterns on the outsole complete the PB&J aesthetic perfectly. The overall design perfectly captures the playful spirit of Kevin Durant's personality.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.