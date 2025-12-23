Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Sneaker Of All Time

Kevin Durant recently opened up about his legacy with Nike during an appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, offering rare insight into his lifetime deal and the sneakers that defined his career. Durant confirmed that his agreement with Nike, signed in 2023, is structured for life.

It is only the third lifetime deal in NBA history, following Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Unlike a standard endorsement, Durant’s deal creates a sub-brand ecosystem designed to sign future athletes while tying directly into his University of Texas roots and long-term community impact.

When the conversation shifted to sneakers, Durant was candid. He said the KD4 remains the most beloved shoe among fans. It is the pair people still wear casually, often styled with jeans.

Durant also shared that models KD4 through KD8 are his personal favorites overall, citing a balance of comfort, performance, and clean design. Those years, in his view, represented the peak of the line both on the court and visually.

That perspective is backed by the market. Retros like the KD6 now resell for two to three times retail due to limited availability. Online reactions echoed that nostalgia, with fans recalling how KD sneakers moved effortlessly from hardwood to everyday wear.

The KD line may be underrated, but its cultural footprint runs deeper than many realize.

Kevin Durant On Joe Budden Podcast

The KD4 stands out for its low-cut profile and balanced proportions that feel purposeful without being bulky. The upper feels structured yet flexible, built for quick movements and everyday comfort.

Its strap adds a distinctive look while locking the foot in place. The silhouette feels athletic but casual enough for off-court wear. Many fans remember pairing it with jeans, cargos, or basketball shorts effortlessly.

The design avoids excess branding, letting the shape do the work. The cushioning feels responsive rather than soft, which made it ideal for guards and wings.