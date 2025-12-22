In-Hand Images Surface Of Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is officially set to return in 2026, giving one of Jordan Brand’s most important colorways a long-overdue low-top moment. While the high-top version carries most of the history, this release brings that same rebellious energy into a more wearable, everyday form.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” will be released on May 16th, 2026.

The original “Banned” story still matters. It represents defiance, marketing genius, and the moment Nike leaned into controversy instead of backing away. Bringing that story to the Low OG feels intentional rather than nostalgic filler.

This upcoming release sticks close to the formula that made the colorway legendary. Black and red dominate the upper, paired with clean white through the midsole for contrast. Jordan Brand has been selective with OG Low releases, and choosing the “Banned” theme signals confidence in demand.

Even without the ankle height, the color blocking still carries weight. It feels unmistakable the second you see it. Another major detail is full family sizing. That move reinforces how wide the appeal of this shoe really is.

This is not a niche collector drop, it is designed to reach new fans while satisfying longtime Jordan heads who appreciate simpler executions. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is not trying to rewrite history.

It is extending it into a silhouette that fits modern rotation needs. In 2026, this release feels less like a throwback and more like a correction.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Price

The shoe features a black leather base with deep red overlays that immediately recall classic Jordan color blocking. The red Swoosh pops against the darker panels without feeling oversized.

White midsoles keep the look grounded and clean. Red outsoles tie the palette together from top to bottom. The leather appears smooth with a slightly tumbled texture in key areas. Black laces maintain a sharp, understated finish.