Kendrick Lamar Returns To Centennial High School In Compton With Dr. Dre & Will.i.am

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Kendrick Lamar attended a groundbreaking ceremoni at Centennial High School in Compton alongside Dr. Dre & Will.i.am.

Kendrick Lamar remains one of the best artists in the entire world. Overall, he has numerous accolades to his name and is considered one of the best rappers to ever do it. Moreover, he has been on a victory lap of sorts following his victory over Drake in their 2024 feud.

Following his massive 2024 campaign and ensuing tour with SZA, he has been taking a bit of a break. We haven't seen much of Lamar lately. While this isn't new for him, it is still nice to see him out and about on occasion.

For instance, the artist was seen at his Alma Mater, Centennial High School, in Compton, California. He was there on Thursday alongside legendary artists like Dr. Dre and Will.I.Am. They were there for a special groundbreaking ceremony. It was cool to see three legends like this amongst each other, and doing something positive for their community.

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Kendrick Lamar Returns To Alma Mater

Of course, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre are two artists who have worked together on numerous occasions. Lamar was taken under Dre's wing during the early stages of his career. Furthermore, Dr. Dre was at Lamar's "Pop Out" back in June of 2024. It was a special moment for the two artists, and today, they were back in each other's company.

Moving forward, it is going to be fascinating to see what Lamar's next move is. He is working on a movie with Trey Parker and Matt Stone. While the movie has had its fair share of hiccups, it does seem like a promising project.

Meanwhile, fans want to see how Kendrick is able to follow up GNX. GNX remains one of the most hit-oriented albums of Lamar's career, and there is a sense that Lamar will evolve yet again for his next album.

Whatever Lamar does, there is no denying that all of hip-hop is going to be paying attention.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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