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Centennial High School
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Kendrick Lamar Returns To Centennial High School In Compton With Dr. Dre & Will.i.am
Kendrick Lamar attended a groundbreaking ceremoni at Centennial High School in Compton alongside Dr. Dre & Will.i.am.
By
Alexander Cole
May 07, 2026