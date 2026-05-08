Kendrick Lamar Reunites With His 7th-Grade Teacher In Heartwarming Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kendrick Lamar Reunites Seventh Grade Teacher
Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on Friday, Jun. 16, 2023. Jamar Coach / Jackson Sun / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Kendrick Lamar ran into his seventh-grade teacher at the ceremony he attended for his alma mater, Centennial High School.

Kendrick Lamar went as big as the Super Bowl, but his career trajectory hasn't made him forget about the foundations that made him who he is. During his recent appearance at his alma mater Centennial High School's special ceremony in Compton, he ran into his seventh-grade science teacher and shared a heartwarming moment with her.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the teacher told Kendrick how proud she and many others are of him. Apparently, her daughter had encouraged her to attend after hearing of his appearance, positing that he would recognize her. This manifested, and the two shared a heartening hug and words of love and appreciation.

It's not Kendrick Lamar's only recent public sighting, as fans recently caught him on a trip to Disneyland with his family. Of course, this has led to a lot of speculation and discussion about potential new music, as rumors about a possible release have been floating around as of late. As usual, we will just have to wait and see. After all, he's more likely to take a long hiatus or drop a surprise album rather than keep fans in the loop incessantly.

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Centennial High School

Kendrick Lamar attended Centennial High School long before his rap career took off, although he's often reflected on how he pursued this passion since a young age. The ceremony he attended alongside Dr. Dre, will.i.am, and others celebrated a reimagined campus via the school's first large-scale construction project in 70 years.

But Kendrick Lamar's recent reflections aren't just personal. They are also familial. For a Baby Keem interview with The New York Times, Kendrick recalled via email how their interaction at a relative's funeral brought them closer together. The rest, as they say, is history.

Elsewhere, people are watching Kendrick Lamar's movement closely due to the upcoming big release from his rival, Drake. ICEMAN is just a week away, and theories about Mr. Morale having a big step on the drop have been around for a long time. We'll have to wait until May 15 to find out. In any case, this heartwarming moment is a welcome break from that discourse.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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