Kendrick Lamar Reunites With His 7th-Grade Teacher In Heartwarming Video

Kendrick Lamar went as big as the Super Bowl, but his career trajectory hasn't made him forget about the foundations that made him who he is. During his recent appearance at his alma mater Centennial High School's special ceremony in Compton, he ran into his seventh-grade science teacher and shared a heartwarming moment with her.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the teacher told Kendrick how proud she and many others are of him. Apparently, her daughter had encouraged her to attend after hearing of his appearance, positing that he would recognize her. This manifested, and the two shared a heartening hug and words of love and appreciation.

It's not Kendrick Lamar's only recent public sighting, as fans recently caught him on a trip to Disneyland with his family. Of course, this has led to a lot of speculation and discussion about potential new music, as rumors about a possible release have been floating around as of late. As usual, we will just have to wait and see. After all, he's more likely to take a long hiatus or drop a surprise album rather than keep fans in the loop incessantly.

Centennial High School

Kendrick Lamar attended Centennial High School long before his rap career took off, although he's often reflected on how he pursued this passion since a young age. The ceremony he attended alongside Dr. Dre, will.i.am, and others celebrated a reimagined campus via the school's first large-scale construction project in 70 years.

But Kendrick Lamar's recent reflections aren't just personal. They are also familial. For a Baby Keem interview with The New York Times, Kendrick recalled via email how their interaction at a relative's funeral brought them closer together. The rest, as they say, is history.