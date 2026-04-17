Kendrick Lamar Reveals How A Family Death Led To Baby Keem Relationship

Kendrick Lamar hasn't said much since his gargantuan 2024 run, but a new email statement to The New York Times for their recent interview with his cousin Baby Keem changed that. In the statement, he reflected on how a family death brought them closer together and laid the foundation for their collaborative work in the future.

During the interview, Keem reflected on the loss of his uncle Gerrell in 2015 after going to a casino, one of many stories that inspired his new album. He said he felt lost after this tragedy and spotted his cousin K.Dot in the crowd while delivering a eulogy at the funeral.

"Watching Keem speak at the funeral displayed the making of a man," Kendrick stated. "It reminded me of all the realities I faced which shaped who I am today. I watched Keem carry the burdens of everyone’s grief, including his own, all while maintaining the dignity and honor of his uncle. We’re merely a reflection of our leaders, and Keem led the family to a place of love, compassion, and closure. Another level of respect was my gratitude."

A few days later, they began to link up and connect for collaborations, and the rest is history.

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar Collabs

Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Baby Keem accepts the award for best rap performance for “Family Ties” during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, the two have multiple collaborations under their belts since 2021. These include "family ties," "range brothers," "The Hillbillies," "Savior" and its interlude, and most recently, "Good Flirts" and "House Money."

Baby Keem spoke on Kendrick Lamar elsewhere during this interview, specifically about the Drake beef. "For me, it felt like a sport," he said. "I was so confident that sometimes you forget to be proud... Knowing that the greatest artist of all time, in my opinion, is a fan of my work and what I can do — all cousins aside, all everything aside — that gives me the most confidence in the world."