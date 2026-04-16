Baby Keem stayed pretty quiet throughout his cousin's (Kendrick Lamar) beef with Drake. But to be fair the California talent was silent for the last four to five years since dropping The Melodic Blue in 2021. However, now that he's back in the headlines and taking interviews thanks to Ca$ino, he's sharing his thoughts on the subject.

He tells The New York Times' Ross Scarano that their battle felt like two heavyweight fighters going at it in the ring. To quote him directly, Keem says, "For me it felt like a sport."

That's a pretty accurate way to describe it as both icons were not only competing lyrically but also vying for chart positioning.

As you all know by now, Baby Keem's relative would eventually come out on top. "Not Like Us" was a global phenomenon and stayed on the Hot 100 for weeks on end. Moreover, about a year after its release, the diss track/smash single went on to become diamond eligible. It also took home a handful of Grammys.

The "family ties" rapper also expressed how the back-and-forth feud and chatter around it gave him an ego boost. "I was so confident that sometimes you forget to be proud," he added.

Baby Keem Addresses Ca$ino Backlash

It seems with this comment he means that knowing he has the support of an all-time great like Lamar, "all cousins aside," gives him peace of mind. In addition, the confidence to go on do great things in his own career.

He adds, "the greatest artist of all time" being behind him and his work has given him "the most confidence in the world."

That checks out seeing as Baby Keem recently took to his X to respond to all of the criticism for Ca$ino. The project hasn't had the same staying power as previous releases with its hits like "Good Flirts" with Lamar not sticking on the charts.

It seems the long wait for a short project has also played a factor in the album coming and going for many. But Keem still has supreme belief in his abilities, and he affirms his detractors that he's sticking around for the long haul. "not bout to keep pretending like I’m not the best n**... Not going no where don’t worry I’m mad now."