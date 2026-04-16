Baby Keem Finally Reveals What He Thought Of Kendrick Lamar's Beef With Drake

BY Zachary Horvath
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64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem, winner of Best Rap Performance for "Family Ties" featuring Kendrick Lamar, poses in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
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Everyone and their mother talked about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, but one of the latte's relatives, Baby Keem didn't. Until now.

Baby Keem stayed pretty quiet throughout his cousin's (Kendrick Lamar) beef with Drake. But to be fair the California talent was silent for the last four to five years since dropping The Melodic Blue in 2021. However, now that he's back in the headlines and taking interviews thanks to Ca$ino, he's sharing his thoughts on the subject.

He tells The New York Times' Ross Scarano that their battle felt like two heavyweight fighters going at it in the ring. To quote him directly, Keem says, "For me it felt like a sport."

That's a pretty accurate way to describe it as both icons were not only competing lyrically but also vying for chart positioning.

As you all know by now, Baby Keem's relative would eventually come out on top. "Not Like Us" was a global phenomenon and stayed on the Hot 100 for weeks on end. Moreover, about a year after its release, the diss track/smash single went on to become diamond eligible. It also took home a handful of Grammys.

The "family ties" rapper also expressed how the back-and-forth feud and chatter around it gave him an ego boost. "I was so confident that sometimes you forget to be proud," he added.

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Baby Keem Addresses Ca$ino Backlash

It seems with this comment he means that knowing he has the support of an all-time great like Lamar, "all cousins aside," gives him peace of mind. In addition, the confidence to go on do great things in his own career.

He adds, "the greatest artist of all time" being behind him and his work has given him "the most confidence in the world."

That checks out seeing as Baby Keem recently took to his X to respond to all of the criticism for Ca$ino. The project hasn't had the same staying power as previous releases with its hits like "Good Flirts" with Lamar not sticking on the charts.

It seems the long wait for a short project has also played a factor in the album coming and going for many. But Keem still has supreme belief in his abilities, and he affirms his detractors that he's sticking around for the long haul. "not bout to keep pretending like I’m not the best n**... Not going no where don’t worry I’m mad now."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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