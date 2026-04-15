Maino says he believes that Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, pressured the rapper into snitching on Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing him, earlier this year. Maino shared his theory during an episode of the Let's Rap About It podcast.

He began by explaining that he didn't know what happened and didn't believe Gucci snitched at first. "But, I started to analyze it, and I looked at Gucci's wife. And, I said, 'Oh sh*t. She runs sh*t.' So, then, I thought about the conversation they had when he got back home and got off the plane," Maino said. "She said, 'Motherf*cker, you ain't no street n***a no more. You're a businessman,'" Maino said, adding that she instructed him to file a police report. "That's what I believe happened."

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty alongside Big30, and seven other co-defendants, earlier this month. They alleged that the group kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. They claim that the group wanted to force Gucci to release Pooh Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was unsuccessful at getting out of jail on bond. After a judge shut down his argument, Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters about the decision. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."