Maino Blames Keyshia Ka'oir For Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

BY Cole Blake
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Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Maino is pictured during the second half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
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Police arrested Pooh Shiesty and several others for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane, earlier this year.

Maino says he believes that Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, pressured the rapper into snitching on Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing him, earlier this year. Maino shared his theory during an episode of the Let's Rap About It podcast.

He began by explaining that he didn't know what happened and didn't believe Gucci snitched at first. "But, I started to analyze it, and I looked at Gucci's wife. And, I said, 'Oh sh*t. She runs sh*t.' So, then, I thought about the conversation they had when he got back home and got off the plane," Maino said. "She said, 'Motherf*cker, you ain't no street n***a no more. You're a businessman,'" Maino said, adding that she instructed him to file a police report. "That's what I believe happened."

Read More: Pooh Shiesty’s Attorney Insists Rapper Didn’t Print Contract Before Alleged Kidnapping

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty alongside Big30, and seven other co-defendants, earlier this month. They alleged that the group kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. They claim that the group wanted to force Gucci to release Pooh Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was unsuccessful at getting out of jail on bond. After a judge shut down his argument, Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters about the decision. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..."

Maino is far from the first person to accuse Gucci Mane of allegedly cooperating with authorities in the case. 50 Cent also poked fun at the rapper while trolling Uncle Murda in a video on social media.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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