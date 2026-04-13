Charlamagne Tha God doesn't believe Pooh Shiesty would've robbed a white music executive if he had been in an exploitative contract with a different record label. He voiced his theory after police arrested the rapper for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, earlier this year, and forcing his way out of a deal with 1017 Records.

"I think, at some point, f*ck the street code," Charlamagne Tha God said on an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz. "These guys are businessmen, man. Here's the thing: This is all alleged. I don't know if Pooh Shiesty did any of this. I'm just going off the stories I heard. I know that Pooh Shiesty wouldn't do that to a white man. Whenever you hear these stories, it's literally always the Black executives getting put in this position by Black artists."

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Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. In doing so, they claimed he organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026, in an effort to force Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records. His father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators are also facing charges related to the incident.

Last week, a judge denied Pooh Shiesty's attempt at getting out of jail on bond. Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters after the unsuccessful hearing. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." Shiesty will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.