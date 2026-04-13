Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive

BY Cole Blake
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The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
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Pooh Shiesty has been charged for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at a music studio in Dallas.

Charlamagne Tha God doesn't believe Pooh Shiesty would've robbed a white music executive if he had been in an exploitative contract with a different record label. He voiced his theory after police arrested the rapper for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint, earlier this year, and forcing his way out of a deal with 1017 Records.

"I think, at some point, f*ck the street code," Charlamagne Tha God said on an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz. "These guys are businessmen, man. Here's the thing: This is all alleged. I don't know if Pooh Shiesty did any of this. I'm just going off the stories I heard. I know that Pooh Shiesty wouldn't do that to a white man. Whenever you hear these stories, it's literally always the Black executives getting put in this position by Black artists."

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Gucci Mane For Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. In doing so, they claimed he organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026, in an effort to force Gucci to release him from a contract with 1017 Records. His father, Big30, and six other co-conspirators are also facing charges related to the incident.

Last week, a judge denied Pooh Shiesty's attempt at getting out of jail on bond. Shiesty's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, spoke with reporters after the unsuccessful hearing. "What we didn't hear today was [that] there is no contract — this mystery contract — they have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, no jewelry — they have none of that physical evidence," he said. "What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations..." Shiesty will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Read More: Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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