During a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God shared his unfiltered take on Meek Mill's career. He said that while he still respects the Philly rapper and all he's done for his community, he believes he was never able to fully recover from his feud with Drake.

This earned him some backlash from fans and from Meek himself. The Grammy nominee took to Instagram yesterday (April 1) to fire back.

“Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… what’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… f*ck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote. “How far we came… he actually switched up on drake because he helped power the meek was done narrative was done… now he’s using the same against drake… im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

Meek Mill Responds To Charlamagne Tha God

"We gotta keep a close eye on this cat I feel like he in the closet gay man that hates successful black men unless he doing business with them," he continued. "But I could be wrong.

Charlamagne issues his response on The Breakfast Club, making it clear that while he stands by his comments, he didn't mean any harm.

“I would only talk through the music, because every single time Meek posts the internet turns it into a joke,” he explained. “Y'all was just laughing at him last week because he posted about being on LinkedIn. … I said, you know, the way they act with Meek is strange. And I agree with Meek. The propaganda against Meek is strange. And it started with that battle. And at least on social media, the narrative around him hasn't recovered. It started with the battle.”