Charlamagne Tha God Doubles Down After Criticizing Meek Mill’s Career

BY Caroline Fisher
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Charlamagne Doubles Down Meek Mill
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage at day 2 of the 2025 HOPE Global Forum at Signia by Hilton Atlanta on December 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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During a recent episode of his podcast, Charlamagne Tha God claimed that Meek Mill never fully recovered from his feud with Drake.

During a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God shared his unfiltered take on Meek Mill's career. He said that while he still respects the Philly rapper and all he's done for his community, he believes he was never able to fully recover from his feud with Drake.

This earned him some backlash from fans and from Meek himself. The Grammy nominee took to Instagram yesterday (April 1) to fire back.

“Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… what’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… f*ck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote. “How far we came… he actually switched up on drake because he helped power the meek was done narrative was done… now he’s using the same against drake… im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

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Meek Mill Responds To Charlamagne Tha God

"We gotta keep a close eye on this cat I feel like he in the closet gay man that hates successful black men unless he doing business with them," he continued. "But I could be wrong.

Charlamagne issues his response on The Breakfast Club, making it clear that while he stands by his comments, he didn't mean any harm.

“I would only talk through the music, because every single time Meek posts the internet turns it into a joke,” he explained. “Y'all was just laughing at him last week because he posted about being on LinkedIn. … I said, you know, the way they act with Meek is strange. And I agree with Meek. The propaganda against Meek is strange. And it started with that battle. And at least on social media, the narrative around him hasn't recovered. It started with the battle.”

“He's done some incredible things,” the personality added. “I love what he does with REFORM.”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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