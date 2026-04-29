Meek Mill Reveals Astonishing Earnings Since Drake Beef

Meek Mill is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind online. Earlier this week, for example, he hopped on Twitter/X to reveal how much he's made off his rap career since his feud with Drake.

"Since I went independent sh*t been moving so weird," he tweeted. "I'm still selling out all my shows that's why I made that Charlamagne sh*t a issue ... I made like 80m off rap since drake beef he not on my level of achievements to tell lies about my brand to the masses .. that's was that."

"And yes I'm still making money!" Meek added. "Not because of the beef. I went to prison had the biggest movement and came home and made the best album of my life!"

Meek's tweets arrived just a few weeks after Charlamagne Tha God shared his hot take on the Philly rapper's career on The Breakfast Club. He argued that the Grammy nominee never fully recovered from the Drake beef, prompting a fiery response.

Meek Mill Responds To Charlamagne Tha God

“Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… what’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… f*ck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote on Instagram. “How far we came… he actually switched up on drake because he helped power the meek was done narrative was done… now he’s using the same against drake… im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

Charlamagne later cleared things up, insisting he didn't mean any harm.

“I would only talk through the music, because every single time Meek posts, the internet turns it into a joke,” he explained. “Y'all was just laughing at him last week because he posted about being on LinkedIn. … I said, you know, the way they act with Meek is strange. And I agree with Meek. The propaganda against Meek is strange. And it started with that battle. And at least on social media, the narrative around him hasn't recovered."