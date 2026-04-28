Meek Mill Drops Fiery “In My Eyes” Freestyle Ahead Of New Album

Meek Mill has returned with another new freestyle, "In My Eyes." In it, the Philly-born performer takes shots at his foes, brags about his riches, laments the cost of fame, and more. So far, fans are feeling this latest offering and making it known in the comments section.

"Put some respect on this man’s name," one YouTube commenter writes. "THE REAL FANS WAS ALREADY BANGING SNIPPETS OF THIS shout to meek, for releasing something the streets needed," another claims. Someone else says, "This is EXACTLY why Meek is in my top 10 of greatest emcees of all time! Love it."

This latest freestyle is one of many that Meek has dropped in recent weeks. Last month, he delivered his "Head High" freestyle, "Victory" freestyle, and a new song called "600 Racks." It also arrives amid demands for a new album. Fortunately, Meek confirmed that one is on the way on Twitter/X back in March. At the time of writing, an official release date has not yet been announced.

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Meek Mill

While plenty of fans are impressed by how far Meek Mill has come over the years, not everyone is on the same page. During an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast earlier this month, Charlamagne Tha God argued that Meek's career never managed to truly recover from his beef with Drake.

It didn't take long for Meek to fire back. He set the record straight in a passionate tweet.