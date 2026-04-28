Meek Mill Drops Fiery “In My Eyes” Freestyle Ahead Of New Album

BY Caroline Fisher
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Meek Mill "In My Eyes" Freestyle
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Meek Mill performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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In Meek Mill's new freestyle, he takes shots at his foes, brags about his riches, laments the cost of fame, and more.

Meek Mill has returned with another new freestyle, "In My Eyes." In it, the Philly-born performer takes shots at his foes, brags about his riches, laments the cost of fame, and more. So far, fans are feeling this latest offering and making it known in the comments section.

"Put some respect on this man’s name," one YouTube commenter writes. "THE REAL FANS WAS ALREADY BANGING SNIPPETS OF THIS shout to meek, for releasing something the streets needed," another claims. Someone else says, "This is EXACTLY why Meek is in my top 10 of greatest emcees of all time! Love it."

This latest freestyle is one of many that Meek has dropped in recent weeks. Last month, he delivered his "Head High" freestyle, "Victory" freestyle, and a new song called "600 Racks." It also arrives amid demands for a new album. Fortunately, Meek confirmed that one is on the way on Twitter/X back in March. At the time of writing, an official release date has not yet been announced.

Read More: Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Meek Mill

While plenty of fans are impressed by how far Meek Mill has come over the years, not everyone is on the same page. During an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast earlier this month, Charlamagne Tha God argued that Meek's career never managed to truly recover from his beef with Drake.

It didn't take long for Meek to fire back. He set the record straight in a passionate tweet.

“Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… what’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… f*ck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote. “How far we came… he actually switched up on drake because he helped power the meek was done narrative was done… now he’s using the same against drake… im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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