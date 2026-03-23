Meek Mill Has A Request For J. Cole After Announcing New Album

BY Zachary Horvath
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Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill performs before game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher via Imagn Images Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada via Imagn Images
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Meek Mill's been pretty quiet lately regarding new music, but he's looking to make a splash after tweeting at J. Cole about his next album.

Meek Mill hasn't been as consistent in terms of releasing new albums in quite some time. After dropping four full-length projects in a row from 2015 to 2018, he's been taking longer breaks than fans would like. But after unveiling a surprise freestyle a couple of weeks ago called "Head High," he seems motivated to create a new LP again.

Just moments ago, the Philadelphia rapper took to his X (Twitter) account to share that he's working on one right now. However, what's just as intriguing is the person he's trying to holler at to get on it.

Caught by our social media page, he wrote, "I need j Cole on my project wassup bro let's get it in the studio!!!!!" This would be a pretty cool song to listen to, although folks in his comments section are arguing otherwise.

"Why are you tweeting this? Just connect with him on LinkedIn," one user half jokes after Meek Mill recently slammed X and hinted that he may exclusively use the job searching app instead.

Others are being much more malicious. "You don’t have the right to record with cole bro," another replies. Another can't help but continue the running joke revolving around Mill's relationship with Diddy. "Its a diddy trap cole be cautious."

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J. Cole The Fall-Off Tour

Mill's career over the last few years has sadly been relegated to jokes mostly because of his posts online and aforementioned Diddy ties. But we hope the 38-year-old can make a great comeback and hopefully before the end of 2026 if all goes according to plan.

For those wondering, it's been five years since his last solo effort, Expensive Pain. His most recent album was with Too Good To Be True with MMG boss, Rick Ross. However, his most recent collection of tracks in general was a four-song EP titled Indie Pack (Vol. 01).

Getting this J. Cole feature may be a tad tricky though as the Fayetteville native is and will be very busy. Right now, he's in the midst of a press run for The Fall-Off, a month after releasing it. Then, from July until mid-December, he'll be on his world tour, which spans 73 shows.

But it would be the best time to grab the Dreamville CEO for a collaboration as he's currently the man in hip-hop.

If they do come together, it would be their first song as a duo.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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