J. Cole & Cam'ron Hash Out Their Lawsuit Face-To-Face

Another teaser for J. Cole and Cam'ron's Talk With Flee! has just surfaced and in the new clip, the veteran rappers make up over their lawsuit ordeal. If you remember, the Diplomats alum sued the Dreamville CEO last October. He claimed that the latter didn't satisfy an agreement made following the release of "Ready '24,"

Cam alleged that Cole said he would contribute a feature in return for his contributions to the Might Delete Later song. Or if that didn't work, the Fayetteville native allegedly promised to appear on It Is What It Is, his other talk show with Ma$e.

Moreover, Cam'ron alleged he was owed roughly $500,000 in royalties for the aforementioned collab. But none of those things came to fruition, causing him to go after J. Cole legally.

The latter's lawyers didn't respond to the suit until last month, just a few days after The Fall-Off's release. They slammed Cam'ron by firing back with: "It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance, followed by the filing of this lawsuit without notice to publicly disparage Cole as leverage."

Admittedly, the "Two Six" MC was "disappointed" in Cam's lawsuit, explaining that he would've been fine with talking things out in the clip caught by Kurrco.

J. Cole's Interview With Cam'ron

On top of that, Cole came clean that it was a hit to his ego. "When the lawsuit came out, I was like, 'Come on Cam' ... My ego reaction is like, quietly, I'm like, 'f*ck this n****.'" However, those negative emotions didn't last too long.

"But quickly I'm like, 'Nah I get it though,'" he added while saying he could understand that Cam must've felt like he was "getting the runaround."

Cam'ron responded in an appreciative manner to Cole's explanation while also claiming that he wasn't really going to follow through.

He explains, "Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, 'I need to get this n**** attention.'" It's a bit interesting to hear this as Cam seemed pretty peeved about the whole situation not too long ago.

But it seems their relationship is trending in the right direction again which is great to see.