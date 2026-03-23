J. Cole & Cam'ron Hash Out Their Lawsuit Face-To-Face

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during his "The Off-Season" tour at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Cam’ron speaks onstage during "It Is What It Is Podcast. Special guest: Sexyy Red" at attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
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J. Cole was sued by Cam'ron in October 2025 for allegedly not following through on promises he made to repay the latter for his feature.

Another teaser for J. Cole and Cam'ron's Talk With Flee! has just surfaced and in the new clip, the veteran rappers make up over their lawsuit ordeal. If you remember, the Diplomats alum sued the Dreamville CEO last October. He claimed that the latter didn't satisfy an agreement made following the release of "Ready '24,"

Cam alleged that Cole said he would contribute a feature in return for his contributions to the Might Delete Later song. Or if that didn't work, the Fayetteville native allegedly promised to appear on It Is What It Is, his other talk show with Ma$e.

Moreover, Cam'ron alleged he was owed roughly $500,000 in royalties for the aforementioned collab. But none of those things came to fruition, causing him to go after J. Cole legally.

The latter's lawyers didn't respond to the suit until last month, just a few days after The Fall-Off's release. They slammed Cam'ron by firing back with: "It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance, followed by the filing of this lawsuit without notice to publicly disparage Cole as leverage."

Admittedly, the "Two Six" MC was "disappointed" in Cam's lawsuit, explaining that he would've been fine with talking things out in the clip caught by Kurrco.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

J. Cole's Interview With Cam'ron

On top of that, Cole came clean that it was a hit to his ego. "When the lawsuit came out, I was like, 'Come on Cam' ... My ego reaction is like, quietly, I'm like, 'f*ck this n****.'" However, those negative emotions didn't last too long.

"But quickly I'm like, 'Nah I get it though,'" he added while saying he could understand that Cam must've felt like he was "getting the runaround."

Cam'ron responded in an appreciative manner to Cole's explanation while also claiming that he wasn't really going to follow through.

He explains, "Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but for me it was like, 'I need to get this n**** attention.'" It's a bit interesting to hear this as Cam seemed pretty peeved about the whole situation not too long ago.

But it seems their relationship is trending in the right direction again which is great to see.

Elsewhere, future listeners can expect more of J. Cole's thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Overall, he was saddened and frustrated by the divide it was creating/has created. "The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake... I was disgusted both ways, damn near."

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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