J. Cole Is Elated That The Culture's Takedown Of Drake Failed

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kns Bonnaroo Friday Bp © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole expressed that while he still has love for Kendrick Lamar, he was hurt that the public was dragging Drake during the beef.

J. Cole's press tour has been revealing, especially in regard to his friendships with Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Since his first interview with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis, we have much more context as to why he bowed out of the battle nearly two years ago to the day. At the end of the day, it sounds like it simply came down to Cole having profound respect and love for these two.

Not just musically speaking, but on a personal level too. In his more recent sit-down with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee! the North Carolina spitter expressed just how much it hurt him to see the "culture" try to undermine Drake at every turn.

In general, J. Cole despises the concept "culture." He believes it's an "algorithm" and that it centers around "campaigns... positive or negative" with incentives.

Essentially, the Dreamville founder was praying for the culture to "fail" and is happy to see that it isn't working against Drizzy. While he reiterates that he's happy for Kendrick Lamar and the moments he seized, Cole agrees with Cam'ron that it was "f*cked up" to see the public bashing a "friend."

The "Bunce Road Blues" rapper also makes it a point to clarify that Drake did engage with Lamar and that it's not his place to "judge" how they handled things, though.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

Is J. Cole Friends With Drake & Kendrick Lamar?

At the end of the day, Cole doesn't want to lose the friendships he has, and their beef has kept him in an awkward position whenever he's asked about it.

This is something that bothers Drake and Kendrick fans alike, but the former's camp even more so, it seems.

But it doesn't like he's going to budge on his stance any time soon. Elsewhere in this same interview, J. Cole said this: "The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake. I was disgusted both ways, damn near."

He also said this, regarding Drake specifically: "The 'out of hand' that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great. It was a whole campaign."

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party Music J. Cole Reveals How Often He Speaks To Drake & Kendrick Lamar
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Music J. Cole Reveals What "Disgusted" Him About The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef
ASAP Rocky Drake J Cole Under Bus DJ Akademiks Drakes Side Beef Music A$AP Rocky Thinks Drake Threw J. Cole Under the Bus, DJ Akademiks Tells Drizzy's Alleged Side Of Rocky Beef
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Comments 0