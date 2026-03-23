J. Cole Reveals How Often He Speaks To Drake & Kendrick Lamar

BY Cole Blake
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: J Cole attends the Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party on February 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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J. Cole spoke about Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and their viral feud from 2024 during a new interview with Cam'ron.

J. Cole opened up about the state of his relationship with Drake and Kendrick Lamar during his new conversation with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee. While he still "loves" both rappers, Cole says he hasn't been as close with them since their viral battle in 2024.

"I genuinely love these n****s, but I'm not gonna act like we've been communicating and talking," Cole admitted. "I've had conversations with them post-everything, but it's not like it's a lot. That's me not knowing where they at, me assuming because I've heard X, Y, and Z, but it has nothing to do with how I actually feel. I genuinely love these n****s. I be wanting to shoot off a text. I ain't gon' lie. Even saying that on the mic is kinda lame to me, but it is my truth."

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J. Cole, Drake, & Kendrick Lamar's Viral Beef

Drama between the three began when Lamar dissed Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's track, "Like That." While the move led to a drawn-out battle with Drake, Cole bowed out of the feud almost immediately. In doing so, he apologized for dissing Lamar at his Dreamville Festival.

Further speaking about the drama in his discussion with Cam'ron, Cole vented about the public's reaction to Lamar and Drake's battle. "The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake," Cole explained. "I was disgusted both ways, damn near."

Cole added: "The 'out of hand' that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great. It was a whole campaign."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole and Cam'ron discussed their legal battle over their collaboration, "Ready ‘24." Cam filed a lawsuit against Cole for allegedly failing to complete his end of their agreement in exchange for his contribution to the track. The full episode of Talk With Flee will be releasing on Tuesday night.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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