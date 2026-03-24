J. Cole Reveals Kendrick Lamar Originally Had Two Features On "The Fall-Off"

BY Cole Blake
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2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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J. Cole also said that he still has love for Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but they don't talk much anymore.

J. Cole says that he was originally going to include two appearances by Kendrick Lamar on his album, The Fall-Off, before their relationship deteriorated in 2024. He discussed their viral beef during an appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee show on Tuesday.

At one point during the conversation, Cam asked Cole about his initial reaction to Lamar dissing him on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That." He recalled: "My first reaction is, 'That sh*t is hard.' Like, it's a hard ass verse. Undeniably. The beat crazy, the song is ill. He went crazy. That's my first reaction. I don't know what I'm listening for. I'm like, 'That sh*t is tough.' My second reaction is, 'Not now, n***a.' My second reaction is like, 'No, n***a. This is inconvenient for me.' Right at that time, I had just got off tour with Drake. I had went on tour with Drake. We did that, and I had Might Delete Later in the chamber... as a mixtape. And then, I had The Fall-Off finished. I probably had to tweak a couple mixes, but I had this album finished." From there, he revealed that Kendrick Lamar was featured on two different songs from the project.

Cole ended up revising The Fall-Off and releasing it on February 6, 2026. He included appearances from Burna Boy, Erykah Badu, Future, Morray, Petey Pablo, PJ, and Tems.

Read More: Meek Mill Has A Request For J. Cole After Announcing New Album

J. Cole's Relationship With Drake, & Kendrick Lamar

Elsewhere during the conversation, Cole discussed where his relationship with Kendrick Lamar and Drake currently stands. He revealed that he still has love for both of them, but they don't speak as much anymore.

"I genuinely love these n****s, but I'm not gonna act like we've been communicating and talking," Cole admitted. "I've had conversations with them post-everything, but it's not like it's a lot. That's me not knowing where they at, me assuming because I've heard X, Y, and Z, but it has nothing to do with how I actually feel. I genuinely love these n****s, I be wanting to shoot off a text. I ain't gon' lie. Even saying that on the mic is kinda lame to me, but it is my truth."

Read More: Jay-Z Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With J. Cole

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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