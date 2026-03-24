Jay-Z Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With J. Cole

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jay-Z Relationship J. Cole
speaks onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City.
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During his recent interview with "GQ," Jay-Z opened up about his legal issues, rap beef, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

During his recent interview with GQ's Frazier Tharpe, Jay-Z opened up about everything from new music to legal woes. He even discussed his relationship with J. Cole and how it's evolved over the years. According to him, Roc Nation has transitioned from a traditional label to more of a distribution model because that's what he believes artists need.

"An artist’s expression should be their expression," he explained. "I really fall back. That’s what I think happened with [J.] Cole. The narrative is that we didn’t love Cole. No, we believed in him enough to let him find his journey. It took him a minute, but he found his way."

"I was giving him a chance to take his talent and show it to the most people possible, but his way," he continued. "I didn’t say, 'Here’s this record from Stargate and you putting it out.' Like I forced Bleek to make 'Memphis Bleek Is…' Bleek is my little brother, he has to listen to me. But for J. Cole, he has to find his own direction and I’m going to give him the tools. Stargate made humongous records with Rihanna, Wiz Khalifa 'Black and Yellow.' Biggest songs in the world. You don’t want to go sit with them? Fine."

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Why He Chose Kendrick Lamar For Super Bowl Amid Drake Beef

Jay-Z Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar

As for where Jay-Z and J. Cole stand now, the former claims all is well. "I don’t have any negative feelings for him," he said of Cole. "I’m actually super proud of him and what he’s done."

J. Cole isn't the only peer Jay-Z discussed during his interview with GQ, either. He also shared his take on Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and their viral feud.

"In this day and age, it's so much negative stuff that comes with it, you almost wish it didn't happen... It's almost like it's a final thing. Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake no matter what he makes, no matter what he says," he said. We've just grown so much that, I guess I'm going to say it, I don't know if battling needs to be a part of the culture anymore."

Read More: Jay-Z Confirms New Music, But There's An Unfortunate Twist

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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