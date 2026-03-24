Jay-Z Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With J. Cole

During his recent interview with GQ's Frazier Tharpe, Jay-Z opened up about everything from new music to legal woes. He even discussed his relationship with J. Cole and how it's evolved over the years. According to him, Roc Nation has transitioned from a traditional label to more of a distribution model because that's what he believes artists need.

"An artist’s expression should be their expression," he explained. "I really fall back. That’s what I think happened with [J.] Cole. The narrative is that we didn’t love Cole. No, we believed in him enough to let him find his journey. It took him a minute, but he found his way."

"I was giving him a chance to take his talent and show it to the most people possible, but his way," he continued. "I didn’t say, 'Here’s this record from Stargate and you putting it out.' Like I forced Bleek to make 'Memphis Bleek Is…' Bleek is my little brother, he has to listen to me. But for J. Cole, he has to find his own direction and I’m going to give him the tools. Stargate made humongous records with Rihanna, Wiz Khalifa 'Black and Yellow.' Biggest songs in the world. You don’t want to go sit with them? Fine."

Jay-Z Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar

As for where Jay-Z and J. Cole stand now, the former claims all is well. "I don’t have any negative feelings for him," he said of Cole. "I’m actually super proud of him and what he’s done."

J. Cole isn't the only peer Jay-Z discussed during his interview with GQ, either. He also shared his take on Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and their viral feud.