Jay-Z Confirms New Music, But There's An Unfortunate Twist

BY Alexander Cole
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Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
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Jay-Z remains one of the rap's biggest superstars, and with fans hoping for a new album, they might be forced to wait.

Jay-Z hasn't released an album since 2017's classic 4:44. Since that time, fans have been clamoring for some new music from the legendary artist. After all, Jay is one of the best MCs of all-time, and who wouldn't want new music from him?

With the Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint anniversary shows taking place this year, there are some who believe an album is imminent. Jay is also going to be performing at the Roots Picnic later this year, which furthers the notion that something is on the horizon.

In a new interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, Jay was asked about new music and where he's at with his art. This subsequently led to an interesting answer that might end up disappointing some of the fans out there.

On one hand, yes, new music has been made, and ideas are flowing. However, on the other hand, Jay isn't so sure that it is a good idea to put any of this out right now.

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Jay-Z On His Recent Music

“I don’t know how to make music that’s not reflective of how I’m feeling at the moment," Jay-Z explained. "I have a lot of scratch ideas and they like all bad. Got to be honest, they’re bad.”

Jay noted that he went through a lot in 2025, especially with the Tony Buzbee situation. As a result, a lot of his songs and lyrics were dark, and he isn't so sure that it is right to put that out into the world.

It is definitely nice to know that Jay-Z is, in fact, working on some new music right about now. That said, it is unfortunate that we won't be hearing some of these songs. This is not to say that an album might still not be on the horizon. We just now know why we haven't heard anything just yet.

Great art cannot be rushed, and no one understands that better than Jay-Z. Regardless, we hope to hear something new in the not-so-distant future.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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