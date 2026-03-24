Jay-Z Confirms New Music, But There's An Unfortunate Twist

Jay-Z hasn't released an album since 2017's classic 4:44. Since that time, fans have been clamoring for some new music from the legendary artist. After all, Jay is one of the best MCs of all-time, and who wouldn't want new music from him?

With the Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint anniversary shows taking place this year, there are some who believe an album is imminent. Jay is also going to be performing at the Roots Picnic later this year, which furthers the notion that something is on the horizon.

In a new interview with Frazier Tharpe of GQ, Jay was asked about new music and where he's at with his art. This subsequently led to an interesting answer that might end up disappointing some of the fans out there.

On one hand, yes, new music has been made, and ideas are flowing. However, on the other hand, Jay isn't so sure that it is a good idea to put any of this out right now.

Jay-Z On His Recent Music

“I don’t know how to make music that’s not reflective of how I’m feeling at the moment," Jay-Z explained. "I have a lot of scratch ideas and they like all bad. Got to be honest, they’re bad.”

Jay noted that he went through a lot in 2025, especially with the Tony Buzbee situation. As a result, a lot of his songs and lyrics were dark, and he isn't so sure that it is right to put that out into the world.

It is definitely nice to know that Jay-Z is, in fact, working on some new music right about now. That said, it is unfortunate that we won't be hearing some of these songs. This is not to say that an album might still not be on the horizon. We just now know why we haven't heard anything just yet.